Petrobras: Employees rush to fill advisor vacancy | Economy

Since Caio Paes de Andrade took over Petrobras at the end of June, a sort of race for nominations has been stirring the state-owned company. But the dispute does not only involve the positions of executive directors of the company, but also the positions of advisors to the presidency.

Currently, the president of Petrobras has about 20 direct advisors from various areas such as finance, legal, as well as more general topics related to the energy sector.

In theory, the objective is to help the company’s president with information from different areas about the oil and gas sector. The post of advisor also has a kind of “free pass” between the areas of the company, explained a source.

These “advisor” positions are also seen as relevant for Paes de Andrade, who has no experience in the oil and gas sector, as a source close to the company highlighted.

The selection of appointments for these positions involves requests for appointments through the Ministry of Economy, in Brasília, as well as interlocutors from the financial market, in São Paulo. So far, Paes de Andrade has been working in Brasília, far from the company’s headquarters in Rio.

The position of president of Petrobras once had 50 advisors, but the number was drastically reduced after the corruption cases revealed by the Federal Police’s Operation Lava-Jato (PF).

Another source recalled that the change of directors at the state-owned company is a more complex and time-consuming process, as it needs to be scrutinized by the Board of Directors. Paes de Andrade’s intention, highlighted a source at the highest level of the company, is to change almost the entire board. He has already been talking to former employees of the company.

Today, the executive board is made up of eight names. Behind the scenes, three current directors have already confided plans to retire.

Petrobras has also received documents from the new board members for the exchange of the state-owned company’s collegiate. There is still no exact date for the new names to be analyzed by the Eligibility Committee, which is part of the People Committee.

A preliminary analysis has already pointed out that two names nominated by the government may collide with the State-owned Companies Law. Jonathas Assunção Salvador Nery de Castro, executive secretary of the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic, is considered ineligible, said executives. In addition, due to a conflict of interest, Ricardo Soriano de Alencar, Attorney General of the National Treasury, must face difficulties due to a possible conflict of interest.

The next meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled for the 27th. The names of the new directors will still be submitted to a shareholders’ meeting, with no date to take place.