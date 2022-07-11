Peugeot e-208 GT has what we wanted to see in the 208 combustion engine – 07/10/2022

As you all know and I have already commented here, the group of 100% electric cars sold in Brazil is still small, but the popularization process remains positive thanks to the new models that keep arriving. This is the case with the electric version of the Peugeot 208, the e-208 GT, which is not even that recent, as it was launched there in September 2021.

In terms of appearance, it is practically the same as the combustion version and takes advantage of it, as the design of this compact is beautiful and well resolved. The small external differences are in details such as the grille with a specific design and finish in gloss black, the exclusive wheels with a design focused on aerodynamics, plastic moldings on the wheels in gloss black as well, plus the letter “e” on the rear columns indicating that is the electric version, and the name stamped on the trunk lid.

And it has the invoked front of the 208 even more striking with full LED headlights and the DRL with a design that mimics saber teeth, as with the higher versions of the combustion model.

Grille and wheel housings are finished in gloss black Image: Matheus Simanovicius

Inside, again, it’s the same 208 we know, but with a greater dose of refinement. It brings more rubberized surfaces, many details with stitched stitching in the body color, a slightly larger multimedia screen, with 10 inches.

In it there is a space with some commands that are activated by touch and that are above the buttons that look like a piano keyboard, another point already known to him, as well as the 100% digital instrument panel with “3D” effect. the center console with the joystick-type gearshift lever, the same as the imposing SUV 3008.

Letter “e” in blue tone on the rear speakers confirms that it is the electric version Image: Matheus Simanovicius

Now, for me, what closes the bill well inside the 208 electric, is the well-known i-cockpit project, exclusive to Peugeot, with the small steering wheel and that must be positioned below the instrument panel to guarantee good ergonomics behind the wheel. . This other strong point is reinforced in the e-208 GT by the sports seats with good lateral support.

As it brings a closed package and well equipped with equipment, it deserves attention due to the high level of security. The e-208 GT comes as standard with the ADAS, a package that brings together some semi-autonomous driving features, such as adaptive cruise control, collision alert with automatic braking and lane departure – which acts by correcting the trajectory – among other very modern and important. Not forgetting others more expected in a model of this level, such as the 06 airbags or the disc brakes on all four wheels.

LED flashlights are turned on by a darkened bar Image: Matheus Simanovicius

Electric propulsion is what matters

Like all cars with this type of propulsion, the e-208 GT arouses curiosity about what it’s like to accelerate this electric compact. After all, when talking about willingness to accelerate, we soon remember the lack of willingness to start fast that the new 208 combustion has had since the beginning.

The e-208 GT has 136 horsepower – which is not an absurd number – but it fits very well with the size and purpose of this car. However, what is really important: it delivers 26.5 Kgfm of torque – available in any situation – like a good electric car.

According to official figures, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.3 seconds, something that gives a lot of satisfaction and safety to those who take the wheel, in addition to confirming a very different reality when compared to the combustion 208. In practice, it has everything we would like to see in this model, at least in one of its versions.

The suspension, on the other hand, follows the sportier proposal, so it is a little stiff, and the tires are of a lower profile, the type run flat. With this configuration, it can even generate a little annoyance, but far from compromising comfort.

To accelerate, it offers three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. The first prioritizes energy regeneration as soon as the driver takes his foot off the accelerator, braking the car and limiting speed. The Sport, on the other hand, spices up the engine’s responses well and, remember that, greatly accelerates battery consumption. There’s a “B” mode on the gearshift lever, which exploits the engine brake as well to help regenerate energy.

Charging port is in the same position as the combustion model Image: Matheus Simanovicius

Attention with recharge

My experience during a week using the e-208 GT was not very positive with the administration of autonomy and the stops for charging. The electric 208 has 50 kWh batteries and an expected range of 340 km. However, in practice, a lot of attention is needed with the rather rapid consumption of energy, even taking some “limiting” precautions for comfort, such as avoiding the use of air conditioning.

Then, for those who risk using the simple socket at home, they need to organize themselves to spend a day with the car stopped charging. That is, the ideal is to invest in a residential fast charging device – which is not cheap – or to be very smart and stay close to fast charging stations while using the car, a condition in which it is possible to recharge up to 80% of the battery in 30 minutes, as reported by Peugeot.

Trunk space does not change in the electric version: 265 liters Image: Matheus Simanovicius

In this context, the e-208 GT is a very interesting, beautiful car, with great aerodynamics and, as I mentioned before, it guarantees more pleasure and safety when accelerating with its electric motor full of energy. And, like everything 100% electric sold in Brazil, it has a very high price. In any case, it also fulfills its role as a promoter of electric propulsion in our country and, naturally, conveys Peugeot’s message about what it has and hopes to use in its cars in the future.

Peugeot e-208 GT price: BRL 276,990