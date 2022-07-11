Platform allows surgery for those who do not have health insurance







Photo: Adobe Stock

Anyone who suffers from poor SUS care knows how difficult it is in special situations, such as the need for surgery. As 70% of the Brazilian population does not have health insurance, technology can be an ally for these situations.

Initially present in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the Vidia platform promises connecting private hospitals to people in need of elective surgeries, but do not have health insurance or whose health insurance plans do not cover.

What immediately draws attention is that all costs are included at the time of hiring, including preoperative exams and hospital stay. The objective here is to use the surgical centers that, according to a survey carried out by Planisa, are idle approximately 60% of the time.

“Although SUS is efficient on many fronts, it was designed to serve only one third of the volume it receives today. With the pandemic, the problem worsened”, explains Thiago Bonini, CEO and co-founder of healthtech. “Between 2020 and 2021 alone, the system stopped performing almost 2 million procedures, according to data from the Ministry of Health. And Vidia helps underserved people access these services.”

The secret lies in the use of technology

“We connect people to the surgical packages offered by partner hospitals, in this way we can bring agility and complete the entire process in a few weeks, in some cases, in a few days”, explains Eduardo Cerqueira, CIO and co-founder of Vidia.

Of course, payment is also a ubiquitous concern when it comes to surgery. The platform, however, even offers the possibility of making a virtual crowdfunding to raise funds for a surgery ― in addition to conventional methods, such as credit card, debit card, bank slip, payment in installments, financing and credit with guarantee.

“We know that the cost of a surgery can be unfeasible for a person who is in the SUS queue, so in addition to offering various forms of payment, we created the virtual crowdfunding through which it is possible to collect the values ​​​​from family and friends who want to help, in quickly, simply and safely, without having to pay any money”, adds Bonini.

Finally, it is worth remembering that the platform includes general surgeries such as gallbladder stones and abdominal hernias, gynecological surgeries such as hysterectomy, urological surgeries such as vasectomy reversal, ophthalmological surgeries such as cataracts and refractive myopia.