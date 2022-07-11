Police go back, say agent who killed PT is alive, and differ on health status

The Civil Police of Paraná went back and rectified the information that prison guard Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho had died. A staunch supporter of Jair Bolsonaro, he invaded a PT-themed birthday party, and killed the birthday boy, municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, 50, on Saturday night (9) in Foz do Iguaçu. In a new statement, the corporation clarified that Garanho is alive and remains hospitalized at the Padre Germano Lauck Municipal Hospital.

Still in the morning, the Civil Police had stated that the agent died after being hit by Marcelo. Shot and fallen to the ground, the guard managed to react and fire at the invader. The note said: “PCPR informs that the fact that occurred in Foz do Iguaçu this morning was a discussion at a birthday party of a Municipal guard, Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda (victim 1). The victims are a GM and a Federal Criminal Police officer, Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho (victim 2). Both died. The Homicide Police Department is investigating the case to clarify the motivation of the crime.“.

In a new statement, however, released earlier this evening, the authorities said that Jorge José would be alive, hospitalized “in serious condition”. “The Paraná Public Security Secretariat informs that the Civil Police is investigating the death of municipal guard Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda. He and federal criminal police officer Jorge Jose da Rocha Guaranho had a falling out during Arruda’s birthday party. The two ended up shot, Guaranho remains hospitalized in serious condition. Images are being analyzed and witnesses are being heard. The Scientific Police is working on the expert procedure that will help to clarify the facts and the Police Inquiry reported and forwarded to Justice.“, pointed out the text.

The health status of the criminal police, however, is not a consensus within the corporation. At a press conference, around the same time, delegate Iane Cardoso said that Guaranho was hospitalized in “stable condition”. “The information we have is that the penal agent did not die, as they are reporting there. He didn’t die. On the contrary, it is in a stable state. He was even charged in the act, it’s good to make it clear. So, the delegate who was on duty last night charged the individual in flagrante delicto. He is in the custody of the Military Police while receiving medical aid.“, he told journalists.

At @GloboNewsdelegate says that the murderer who shot the PT treasurer in Foz do Iguaçu is alive, hospitalized and in stable condition pic.twitter.com/S8O9zozqwR — Jeff Nascimento (@jnascim) July 10, 2022

The crime happened during Marcelo Arruda’s 50th birthday party. A member of the PT, he decided to commemorate the date with the party’s colors and symbols, and photos of former president Lula. The party brought together about forty guests at the headquarters of the Associação Esportiva Saúde Física Itaipu. According to the incident report, Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho invaded the place, around 11 pm yesterday (9), accompanied by his wife and son and started cursing those present. “This is Bolsonaro“, he shouted, who was sent away by the birthday boy. The two did not know each other.

URGENT: Images obtained by Metrópoles show the moment when a PT treasurer is shot dead in Foz do Iguaçu. When attacked, Marcelo Arruda defends himself and hits Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho. ⚠️ The images are strong ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/FDOPtsdfRV — Metropolis (@Metropoles) July 10, 2022

About 20 minutes later, Guaranho returned, alone and armed. He advanced against Marcelo and fired the first two shots. The municipal guard went to the ground, but managed to react, shooting three times at the invader. Arruda was taken to the hospital, however, he could not resist his injuries.

In a conversation with UOL, André Alliana, a friend of the birthday boy, who was at the place, said that the party went on normally until Guaranho arrived. “We think he was a guest, as there were also bolsonaristas on site. Marcelo was in the kitchen and we went to call him to receive this man. That’s when we saw that it was no joke. Then he (Guaranho) went around in his car, cursed whoever was there and said he was going to come back to ‘end’ everyone“, described.

➡️Audio: witness reports action in which bolsonarista killed PT “The guy takes the gun out, points it at Marcelo and at the people and says: ‘You all have to die, you bums, I’m going to kill you,” said the witness. Read: https://t.co/LBWFkSh6hO pic.twitter.com/e6a9OmSM9I — Metropolis (@Metropoles) July 10, 2022

Arruda leaves a wife and four children, including a one-month-old baby.