Population already feels in their pocket the reduction of ICMS on the price of gasoline

The State of São Paulo was the first to regulate the cap and reduced the rate from 25% to 18%, with an estimated savings of around R$0.48 at pumps

Fuel are cheaper at pumps after ICMS reduction



Drivers from states that already apply the ICMS on gasoline were consulted by the report from Young Pan News observe a drop in price. In the capital of São Paulo, for example, the drivers questioned approved the measure to reduce the state tax to contain the value at the pumps. “I used to pay R$7, R$7.10 for gas and now I’m paying R$6 at the same gas station. Alcohol also reduced, it was R$ 4.70 at the gas station I usually fill up and it’s R$ 3.99. So, for me, it reduced”, said one of the drivers. Taxi driver José Augusto Lima declared that the economy has a direct impact on monthly profit: “It has already made a big difference for us, especially for us taxi drivers, I am happy and I hope it goes down even more”.

the state of Sao Paulo was the first to regulate the new ICMS law, the rate that applied to gasoline from 25% was increased to 18%. The State Government’s estimate was a savings of around R$ 0.48 at pumps, but the reduction even surpassed this level. On Sunday, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida posted on his social network a video that talks about the new ICMS law, at a post in Brasília the minister compared the price of R$ 5.89 with the old value that was being practiced, in the range of R$ 7.70. “We saved R$ 1.81 in the fall. That’s it I left, hard work, inspection, transparency and the results appear”, he celebrated.

The lawyer specializing in tax law André Mendes Moreira pointed out, in an interview with Jovem Pan News, the complexity of Brazilian taxes: “The organization of the country takes place at three levels: municipal, state and federal. From this model, it is necessary to finance it, and that is what the Constitution of 88 did and provided for a very important tax for the states, which today corresponds to 86% of all the collection of all the states of the federation, which is the ICMS And 25% of this ICMS is obligatorily passed on by the states to the municipalities”. Eleven states and the Federal District question the ICMS ceiling in the STF and argue that the drop in revenue directly impacts funds for essential services such as Health and Education, which would be unconstitutional. Minister Rosa Weber decided that it is up to the plenary of the Supreme Court to decide on the issue.

