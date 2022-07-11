Prime Day 2022 brings speakers with exclusive discounts on Amazon

On the 12th and 13th of July, the traditional “Prime Day 2022” will take place, an Amazon promotion that offers exclusive discounts for those who subscribe to the “Amazon Prime” service.

While top deals are not yet available, Amazon is anticipating some discounts on speakers from different brands. Check out!

TWS GT Split Speaker

With wireless stereo technology, the speaker can be divided into two, playing the audio together or separately with up to 10 distance between them. The battery has an autonomy of up to 6 hours of continuous playback, promises powerful bass and IPX7 water resistance.

Click here to learn more about the product

TRC X450 sound box

With a power of 450W Rms, the product has 2 speakers of 6.5” with LEDs, has a rechargeable battery and USB and Bluetooth connections. The box also has a microphone or guitar input, Karaoke function and TWS technology.

Click here to learn more about the product

Multi Connect Thunder X Extreme Amplified Box

The speaker has multiple connections including USB, SD, bluetooth and auxiliary. The gadget has a battery life of up to 4 hours, colored front lights, digital display and carrying handle.

Click here to learn more about the product

To consult other speakers with exclusive discounts for Prime subscribers, visit the Amazon page through this link: https://amzn.to/3OUR9wU

Also see other early Prime Day 2022 deals: