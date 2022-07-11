Prime Day 2022: Early discounts on memory cards and HD

Amazon is already warming up for Prime Day 2022, which takes place on the 12th and 13th of July, offering exclusive discounts in several categories on its platform, with exclusive conditions for those who subscribe to Prime services.

Now check out a selection of memory cards and hard drives on offer to boost your electronic devices:

With a 24% discount, this product is available for purchase for R$204.00. The SanDisk Mini Pendrive is available in silver color, is compatible with iPhone and iPad, with dimensions of 15.2 x 10.1 centimeters, in addition to being light and resistant.

With an 8% discount and featuring a great expansion capacity for your device, the Gigabyte SSD with a capacity of 120gb is selling for R$257.13. Perfect for those who want to increase the performance of their notebook and are looking for something of quality.

This product has an 18% discount, available for purchase at R$161.83. With the memory capacity of 128GB, Kingston Brand PenDrive is lightweight, discreet and has ‎DDR3 SDRAM memory type compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux and Chrome.

With a 39% discount and a capacity of up to 8GB, Kingston’s HyperX Fury is available on the Amazon website for R$276.00. Easy to install, lightweight, with high speeds and no BIOS tuning required, this expansion has already been tested with all the most popular motherboard brands on the market.

To find out more about which products are available in the Prime Day early offers, just check here and enjoy.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime

Also take the opportunity to become an Amazon Prime subscriber! The service is available for R$14.90 per month (or R$119 per year) and offers unlimited free shipping when purchasing eligible products on Amazon. Also get access to exclusive promotions, such as Prime Day, for example.

In addition, the same subscription includes the streaming services for movies and series “Prime Video”, the music service “Prime Music”, in addition to “Prime Reading”, which offers access to more than a thousand ebooks and magazines on Kindle.

You can try Amazon Prime for free for 30 days. To subscribe, just access the link: https://amzn.to/3NV0jYS