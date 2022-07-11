Private Pension: Investment for Retirement

Those who make investments thinking about retirement want, up front, to guarantee a good income every month. But what to invest in? Is private pension really the best way to save money for retirement? No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOLfinancial planner Vivian Rodrigues says that private pension may (or may not) be part of your retirement plan.
“When we talk about private pension, most people immediately think about retirement. But private pension is a type of product that may or may not compose our investment strategy for retirement”, he declares.
Read the financial planner's analysis below
Private pension is a type of product
Private pension is a very common type of investment in Brazil, being offered by banks and brokers. The financial planner says that pension is a type of product that may or may not be part of your retirement investment strategy.
“Welfare and retirement are not always going to be together. Private welfare, as well as Treasury Direct and investment funds and others, can be part of a larger strategy that is your retirement plan”, says Vivian.
Set up the retirement plan
For her, when setting up your retirement plan, you must take into account some aspects, such as your time horizon (until the moment you start enjoying the investment), your investor profile, the income you will need when retire, the amounts of contributions, etc.
“After you set up your retirement plan, it’s time to include products in your investment portfolio for this purpose,” he says.
In the program, Vivian also talks about other characteristics of private pensions, such as the difference between the plans (PGBL and VGBL) and the progressive or regressive taxation regime, among others.
