Production shows 10 days of flights on Boeing 747 planes from a large cargo company; see how to watch





The airline Silk Way West Airlines, based in Azerbaijan, is turning ten years old this year 2022, and as part of the celebrations, it carried out a special action with the well-known aeronautical video channel “Just Planes”.

Exclusive operator of Jumbo Jet cargo planes, with 12 units between the 747-400F and 747-8F variants (which will change in a few years, as it announced purchases of 777F and A350F jets this year), the company belongs to the Silk Way group, which also includes the company Silk Way Airlines, operator of the same 747-400F and 747-8F models, but also of the Russian Ilyushin IL-76TD jets.

In the 10th anniversary special action, Just Planes, with all its high quality sound and image capture equipment, flew for 10 days on Silk Way West Jumbo freighters, with the support of pilots to show details of aircraft operations. , flight routes, on-board food, among others, both during the day and at night.





The first leg, for example, is a flight on a Boeing 747-8F from Baku, the company’s base, to Hong Kong, China, the busiest airport in the world in terms of air cargo.

Follow the interesting video below, summarized in about 50 minutes, since the original production, much longer, is available for purchase through Just Planes.



