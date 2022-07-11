Proposal to reduce working hours has been in the works for 20 years

posted on 07/11/2022 06:00 / updated on 07/11/2022 13:24



Reducing the weekly working day to four days without salary change is a reality for thousands of workers in developed economies, such as in European countries — Belgium, Spain, France, Iceland —, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates and Japan. . Although the change has been adopted in other parts of the world, in Brazil, experiences of the type are still limited to the few private companies that have decided to implement the routine.

In the Chamber for more than 20 years, the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) No. 231/1995, which proposes to change the maximum workload provided for in the Federal Constitution, from 44 to 40 hours per week, was never voted on. Approved with the support of all trade union centrals, the matter was authored by the then deputy of the PCdoB of Ceará Inácio Arruda and faced several analyzes since 1995. It was archived and unarchived several times until 2009, when it was approved by a special committee. Since then, it has been waiting for an agreement to start voting in the first round.

Current pre-candidate for the Federal Chamber, Arruda recalls the emergence of the PEC. “I was at the Constituent Assembly. The proposal, at the time, was 40 hours. It was one of the fiercest disputes in the voting. In the end, there were 44, which we already considered an exaggeration. The fact of having a large scale of overtime takes many people to work more than 50 hours a day. That’s why, in 1995, I created the PEC”, says the former deputy.





In addition to the reduction in hours, the text provides for the extra to be 75% higher than the normal hour. The Brazilian Constitution currently determines an increase of at least 50%. The PEC needs to be approved in two voting rounds, in the House and in the National Senate.

Arruda admits that the chances of voting were greater shortly after the time when it was approved by the special commission. For him, today, the Chamber presents itself, for the most part, as “almost the enemy of the world of work”. Despite this, he continues to consider the reduction of working hours a fundamental debate, which should emerge in the coming years, mainly, “to guarantee a greater inclusion of workers in the labor market”.

favorable scenario

According to labor lawyer Alexandre Fragoso, there is, in Brazil, a “propitious legislative environment” for the adoption of the week with four working days. This is because article 7 of the Constitution only determines a maximum limit of hours and days to be worked. The determination is that no more than 10 hours a day — eight normal hours and two extra hours — and 56 hours a week — 44 normal hours and 12 extra hours should be exceeded. “Below that (44 hours a week), I can do whatever I want. So I don’t need to make big changes, because there is already a favorable legislative environment,” he explains. But the implementation of the four-day week as a rule in the Brazilian labor market does not seem to be forthcoming. For Fragoso, caution is needed, because a benefit in labor legislation cannot simply be taken away or repressed.

Ari Aloraldo do Nascimento, national secretary for Labor Relations at the Central Única dos Trabalhadores (CUT), highlights that the reduction of working hours without salary changes is a historical agenda of the organization. “We associate the reduction of working hours to the issue of technological advances that put thousands of people out of work […] It is a way of alleviating the issue of unemployment, as it gives more people access to the job market. It also has to do with the worker’s health”, he says. For the unionist, today, in Brazil, we have a situation that is very close to the savagery of labor relations. The solution would be to change the law. “We think that new legislation has to guarantee the freedom to carry out our collective bargaining”, he declares.

According to the legal director of the Brazilian Association of Human Resources (ABRH), Wolnei Ferreira, the entity is not in favor of the reduction and believes that the issue should undergo a broad debate. “Our defense is that it should be an individual decision, company by company, those that have the conditions and can adopt. In general terms of legal regulation, we are not favorable. This would put Brazil’s competitiveness at risk”, he emphasizes. Ferreira says that the low productivity in Brazil, added to the deficit of skilled labor in the country, would make it difficult to change the weekly hours worked. “If we reduce the working day, what will happen is that the worker will commit to other jobs and will even worsen his health. The worker with more free time, seeks to increase his income”, he argues.

