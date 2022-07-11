Protesters refuse to leave palace in Sri Lanka’s capital until president resigns | World

Protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa refused to leave the presidential palace on Sunday (10), after the invasion of the official residence on Saturday.

The head of state fled and promised he would step down during the week.

According to the Speaker of Parliament, the president stated that he will present his resignation on “July 13, to ensure a peaceful transition”.

The country is experiencing a wave of protests. There is an unprecedented political and economic crisis, which protesters attribute to the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in the capital, Colombo, to demand that Rajapaksa take responsibility for the shortages of medicine, food and fuel, a scenario that has pushed a relatively prosperous country into chaos.

The UN warned on Sunday of the possibility of a serious humanitarian crisis.

Invasion of official residence

After storming the presidential palace, the crowd roamed the luxurious surroundings, several people jumped into the pool and rummaged through Rajapaksa’s wardrobe and belongings.

Rajapaksa boarded a navy ship and was taken off the island.

The 73-year-old president refused to step down despite a wave of violence that left several dead in May and prompted the resignation of his brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was the country’s prime minister.

But Gotabaya Rajapaksa finally threw in the towel.

Rajapaksa’s office was also taken over by protesters, and another group set fire to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s residence despite his announcing his resignation.

Footage posted on social media shows the crowd cheering the fire, which came shortly after an attack by security forces on journalists.

Earlier, the police tried to disperse the protesters gathered in the administrative district, which caused disturbances.

Colombo’s main hospital said it treated 105 wounded on Saturday and 55 remained in the hospital on Sunday. Among the patients were seven injured journalists.

General General Shavendra Silva, made an appeal for calm.

“There is an opportunity to resolve the crisis situation in a peaceful and constitutional way,” he said in a televised speech.

Uncertainty remains whether any figure in the legislature would be able to muster sufficient support to succeed Rajapaksa.

“We are approaching an uncertainty that is dangerous,” lawmaker Dharmalingam Sithadthan, a member of the Tamil minority, told AFP. The politician pointed out that “Gota”, in reference to Gotabaya Rajapaksa “should have resigned immediately, without leaving a power vacuum.

Sri Lanka has been struggling with staple food shortages, power cuts and rampant inflation for several months after the country ran out of dollar reserves that are needed for imports.

The government has declared a $51 billion debt moratorium and is seeking a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF said on Sunday that it expects a “resolution of the current situation that allows the resumption of dialogue”.

International repercussion

The US government has urged Sri Lankan leaders to work “fast” to seek long-term solutions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Russian-imposed blockade on Ukrainian grain exports may have contributed to the unrest in Sri Lanka and expressed fears it could trigger further crises.

The European Union called on “all parties to cooperate and remain focused on a peaceful, democratic and orderly transition”.

Pope Francis expressed solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. “I join the pain of the people of Sri Lanka, who continue to suffer the effects of political and economic instability”, declared the pontiff after the Angelus blessing at the Vatican.