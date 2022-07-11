PSG monitors the situation of Palmeiras striker and athlete could become Mbappé’s ‘partner’

The Verdão striker caught the attention of the French team, which should enter the dispute for the athlete

Endrick is considered one of the most promising players in Brazilian football. The Palmeiras player will finally be able to make his debut in the main team commanded by Abel Ferreira, he will be 16 on the 21st, which makes him have this ‘validation’ to play in the main team.

Despite his young age, the Palmeirense player has been enchanting everyone with his football and amidst this expectation for his debut in professional football, Alviverde deals with the harassment of great teams in Europe. It is worth remembering that, recently, Endrick signed his first professional contract with Palmeiras until 2025; i.e. duration of three years, this is the maximum contractual extension that FIFA allows with players of the player’s age.

Currently, Endrick attracts the interest of at least three giant European clubs, which can lead to a fierce dispute between them. PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona are the three teams interested in the young player’s services.

The biggest dispute is up to the French team and Merengue, mainly because the two teams have played for players last season. In other words, it can yield a lot to the market, but while its future is not defined, the player waits to make his debut, amid so many expectations from the Alviverde fans.