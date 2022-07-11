PT treasurer in Foz do Iguaçu is murdered at his own birthday party; police investigate whether the crime was politically motivated | Fantastic

The assassination of the treasurer of the EN in Foz do Iguaçu, Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, shocked Brazil. He was shot to death at his birthday party. The shooter is Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, a federal criminal police officer and supporter of President Bolsonaro.. Police are investigating whether the crime was politically motivated.

Authorities, parties and politicians expressed their vehement repudiation of the assassination of a PT treasurer

‘I’m broke’, says widow of municipal guard and PT treasurer murdered by Bolsonaro supporter in Foz do Iguaçu

Marcelo Arruda recorded on a social network, shortly before the crime, images of the party in which he celebrated his 50th birthday with family and friends. The theme was the PT and former president Lula. Marcelo’s wife said that around midnight, a man arrived at the scene, uninvited, shouting slogans. The policeman was identified as Jorge José Guaranho.

“He was maneuvering the car and suddenly he opens the window and starts saying words like ‘PT garbage, Lula thief, Bolsonaro’… Anyway, in this aspect. That’s when Marcelo went to talk to him telling him to leave, because there was a private party there, there was only family and he took out his gun and pointed it at Marcelo and me until he intervened, trying to calm the situation. He was with his wife and baby son in the car. His wife asked him to stop too, but he was very upset”, says Pamela Suellen Silva, Marcelo’s wife.

News reporter: He screamed what?

pamela: Bolsonaro, Bolsonaro… And he attacked, he spoke words against the Workers’ Party, against the PT, in short, that extremist rivalry, you know, that exists.

“He went and came back and then he said to Marcelo: ‘I’m going back, I’m going back and Marcelo’. And he went out with the car and, a few minutes later, he really came back, and when he came back, he got out of the car shooting already. And Marcelo was armed. He’s already paid attention. He went in the car, his gun was in the car, because nobody was expecting that. We were on his birthday. Then he said: ‘No, this guy will come back’ and he really did. Marcelo defended everyone who was there, unfortunately we lost him”, describes Pamela.

The incident report attests that, according to all the witnesses heard, the “shooter identified as Jorge got out of the car and, screaming, said: ‘This is Bolsonaro’. Marcelo’s wife, Pamela, identified herself as Civil Police, that Marcelo drew his firearm and also identified himself as a municipal guard, and that Jorge, ignored this and carried out the first two shots”.

Security camera footage from the party venue shows that Jorge returned to the club ten minutes after he first showed up. At 11:51 pm, he got out of the armed car. Pamela shows off her civil police badge. Jorge starts shooting. It was two shots before he ran into the hall.

A video recorded by the party’s security cameras shows what happened next: Marcelo, already shot, walking just before he fell to the ground. Jorge enters the hall and takes aim at Marcelo. Pamela, Marcelo’s wife, tries to stop another aggression, but, even so, he shoots Marcelo one more time. Marcelo retaliates, shooting Jorge.

Soon after, at the top of the screen, on the left, it is possible to see Jorge fallen. A man in pink shorts kicks him in the head. Other people show up on the spot. Marcelo’s wife comes back to help. Seconds later, the man in the pink shorts and the man in the black shorts and gray shirt give Jorge more kicks.

According to the incident report, when the police arrived they found the two injured. Marcelo was lying on the ground, at first with two gunshot wounds. And Jorge José da Rocha also fell with 3 gunshot wounds.

At 5 pm, the delegate investigating the case held a press conference.

“When we arrived at the place, the two had already been treated and were already in the hospital. And the information we gathered was that there was a theme party for the municipal guard where he was celebrating 50 years of age, the theme of his party was the Workers’ Party At one point, an individual arrived at the scene, in a white vehicle. And listening, according to information we collected, he was listening to a song that referred to Bolsonaro, and the birthday boy, the owner of the party, asked him to leave When he was leaving, he ended up saying a few words. The municipal guard didn’t like what he would have said, he picked up some boulders, according to what we got from images, and threw them at the driver of the vehicle, who got out, he took out his gun, right, he left the place saying he would come back. In fact, he came back, and when he returned, the whole tragedy occurred”, says delegate Iane Cardoso.

The delegate was asked whether the police will investigate whether it was a hate crime.

Delegate: Look, we can’t tell you now exactly how it was, the motivation. So, we prefer, at that moment, to investigate, listen to witnesses, so that in the end we can really inform what was the motivation for the crime, what was the real motivation, what would have really happened at that moment, what led him to to go to that place, the penal agent to go to the place where the party was taking place, because he was listening to music that referred to Bolsonaro, who said ‘myth’, anyway… We have to find out everything. Even checking who was drinking alcohol, who wasn’t. Anyway, we have to check everything.

News reporter: The video shows two people kicking the prison guard in the head. Have these people been identified? And if so, should they be identified as well?

Delegate: A priori, we think that one is already identified. Obviously we will hear witnesses. The image is very clear, but we have to have someone to talk to, look, it’s that individual really. But we believe that one is already identified, there will be no difficulties in identifying the others, obviously. Those three who performed the kicks against the penal agent when he was already on the ground, the behavior of each of them will be verified and the examination that will be carried out on him will help to identify if there was any behavior that caused a more serious injury.

The Security Secretary of Foz do Iguaçu (PR) said that the Scientific Police will also help in the investigations.

“From what we noticed, it was an absurdly traumatic political intolerance that took the life of our colleague and the other person involved is also in a serious condition, also at risk of death”, he reports.

Marcelo Arruda died in the hospital in the early hours of this Sunday (10). He joined the Municipal Guard 28 years ago, was a union leader and treasurer of the EN in the city. He was a candidate for vice mayor in the 2020 elections. He leaves a wife and four children..

“I’m floored. I’m speechless, I don’t know what to tell you… It’s an extreme stupidity all that happened. I lose a person, lose the father of my children, for ridiculous extremism. This is horrible. And the pain the whole family is feeling is terrible. Everything that is happening is reparable”, says Pamela.

The killer, Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, is 38 years old and is hospitalized in serious condition.. In the morning, the police even reported that he had died – but later corrected the information. Jorge Guaranho was booked in flagrante delicto. According to the delegate responsible for the case, Iane Cardoso, he will be in custody by the police while he is in the hospital..

