R$400 million can be withdrawn; know if you are entitled

Many people were happy with the news that the salary allowance would be paid again this year. A part of them has already withdrawn the money and resolved the outstanding issues, but government information states that the total number of people who are entitled to withdraw the benefit is still far from being reached.

With so many people needing the money, it is even curious that R$ 428.4 million is waiting for ransom.

And as incredible as it may seem, this is the current reality of our country today. The most worrying part is that those who fail to withdraw this money soon may end up missing the golden opportunity.

This is because there is a deadline for the redemption of values.

The withdrawal calendar started on February 8th and ended on March 31st; however, even after the deadline, citizens still have until December 29 to redeem the amount that is rightfully theirs.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, approximately 471,830 people had not yet withdrawn anything. It is important to remember that the amounts received at this time refer to the year 2020 and that currently more people from Pasep are late in receiving than those from PIS.

The numbers don’t lie: while PIS still has 152,991 people to receive, 318,372 are missing from Pasep. Do you know where you get it? The first will have the money available by Caixa Econômica Federal, the second must go to Banco do Brasil.

And if you were curious to know if you are entitled to this money that is stopped or not, it’s very easy. If you are a worker in the private sector, you can use the Caixa Tem app to find out or call Caixa’s citizen service on 0800 726 0207.

If you are a public sector worker, know that you can check your balance on the Consult your Pasep page. You can also call 4004-0001 if you live in capital cities and metropolitan areas. The number that serves cities in the interior of the states is 0800 729 0001.

The worker can also make his appointment through the website: https://www.gov.br/pt-br/servicos/receber-o-abono-salarial. If he doesn’t really know how to do it, he can also call 158, which is the phone number for the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. As a last resort, you can check the places of attendance presential.

Remembering that in order to receive the amount you need to have at least one registration in the wallet and also have five years of formal contract, in addition to having worked at least 30 days during the base year of payment.