Rage Against the Machine plays first show in 11 years

A long hiatus and a pandemic later, the Rage Against the Machine is back. One of the most important protest rock bands in the world played their first show since 2011 on Saturday night (9), at the Alpine Valley Music Theater in Wisconsin. The arena received more than 30 thousand people.

The Rage Against the Machine reunion tour was announced in 2019. The original idea was to start the following year, right after the US presidential election, at a small venue in El Paso, Texas, close to the US border. United with Mexico. However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced several changes in plans.

In Wisconsin, the band formed by Zack de La Rocha, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk played for about an hour and a half. The setlist had 16 songs and ended with the hit Killing in the Name — see the list of songs at the end of the article. One surprise was the reimagining of Bruce Springsteen’s The Ghost of Tom Joad, which RATM hadn’t played since July 2000.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which covered the show, the performance had no speeches between songs. From time to time, Rage Against the Machine would leave the stage for the audience to watch the projections on the big screen. Among the heavy scenes were a police cruiser on fire in El Paso, a border police officer posing with an agitated German Shepherd, and a blindfolded boy destroying a policeman-shaped piñata.

Recent topics in US and world politics were also covered on the show. In reaction to the controversial abortion decision in the United States, for example, the group projected a statement on the screen and Zack de La Rocha groaned and muttered pleas for freedom.

“Forcing pregnancies in the only rich country in the world that does not have nationally guaranteed paid parental leave. Forcing pregnancies in a country where black midwives are two or three times more at risk of death than white midwives. Forcing pregnancies in a country where armed violence is the biggest cause of death among children and adolescents. And, in conclusion: Abort the Supreme Court,” the message read.

Shortly after the decision of the US court, which became known as Roe v Wade, Rage Against the Machine announced that it would donate US$ 475,000 from the box office of three shows in Alpine and Chicago to NGOs that defend reproductive rights in the states of Wisconsin. and Illinois.

The band’s reunion tour runs through at least April 2023 and will go through 12 countries. There are rumors about possible shows in Brazil.

Rage Against the Machine setlist