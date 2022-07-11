Real Fact – Drinking alcohol before bed can impair sleep

The cachacinha before lunch and before bed is a tradition for Gustavo Motta, 43, from Minas Gerais. “The problem is that I ended up turning this into a ‘cane’ to get to sleep, as I have serious problems sleeping. Anxiety, ADHD and depression are part of my reality. Diagnosed, but not medicated”, says the journalist who lives in Cabo Frio (RJ).

Gustavo said he has been drinking every night for the last 20 years. “Since 2001, when I had a knee problem that ended my dance career, I was a dancer and actor at the time, that’s when my psychological problems became stronger.” He says he drinks approximately half a liter of brandy a day.

Although alcohol can bring relaxation and accelerate sleep, the habit of drinking before bed impairs sleep quality, warns biomedical and researcher at the Sleep Institute, Gabriel Natan Pires.

“In the short term, alcohol alters the architecture of sleep, fragmenting this sleep, worsening snoring and apnea, and even the very feeling of having had too much to drink and the hangover worsen sleep as well.”

Gustavo said that he feels the consequences of the habit on a daily basis. “I lack physical strength, tiredness, apart from other problems such as pancreatitis, inflammation in the liver and even a thrombosis. I don’t have headaches. I snored a lot, but I had some nose surgeries to prevent snoring.”

Consequences

The specialist explains the short-term consequences that the habit of taking a few doses to sleep causes, such as impairing REM sleep. [último estágio do ciclo do sono, dura cerca de 20 minutos cada e é nele que os sonhos acontecem.] and cause many awakenings. As a result, it is common to wake up tired the next morning.

“Alcohol-induced sleep is not natural, it is not good for restful sleep, it is not good for rest. If the person wakes up with the feeling that they are more tired than when they went to sleep, it is proof that the sleep was not adequate. Alcohol is never suitable for inducing sleep.”

Pires also explains about another short-term consequence: sleep apnea. “Sleep apnea is that disease in which the person has recurrent pauses in breathing during the night. Alcohol relaxes the throat muscles. So the person who snores when under the influence of alcohol will snore more, because the musculature of the throat will become more flaccid”. For those who snore, alcohol is much much worse, due to apnea.

“Depending on the amount of alcohol a person takes, a hangover will make sleep worse, since, with a hangover and headache, no one can sleep properly, they still have to get up in the middle of the night to urinate several times. Then there are the effects of alcohol acting on the body’s metabolism, affecting sleep.”

According to the Surveillance of Risk and Protection Factors for Chronic Diseases by Telephone Survey (Vigitel), in 2021, alcohol consumption was frequently 18.3% for the general population, indicating that, after the increase seen in 2020, with prevalence of 20.9%, in the first year of the pandemic, abusive consumption returned to the levels seen since 2010.

sleep stages

Sleep happens in a predetermined sequence. The first phase is called non-REM [do inglês: rapid eye movement, ou movimento rápido dos olhos em português] and has three stages. Then comes REM sleep, when dreams occur. “Non-REM sleep, which is what sleep starts, is deeper. Contrary to what people think, bad sleep is superficial sleep, in which the brain is very active. But in non-REM sleep, the brain is very sluggish.”

The biomedical doctor explains that during non-REM sleep there is a predominant neurotransmitter in the brain, called GABA [sigla do inglês Gamma-AminoButyric Acid – ácido gama-aminobutírico]. This neurotransmitter reduces the activity of neurons in various regions of the brain, causing them to function more slowly. Therefore, it is released by the body at the beginning of sleep.

“So when alcohol enters our body, it ends up doing the same effect that GABA would. By decreasing the function of regions that promote awakening, alcohol can also promote sleep.”

But, not only in sleep, but in any function of our body, details the doctor. “When someone drinks any alcoholic beverage, it first inhibits functions such as social ones, so the person becomes uninhibited. Then it loses control over motor coordination, then memory function and it can even get to the case of alcoholic intoxication, when it loses control of breathing, all this because alcohol inhibits these functions”.

dangerous tolerance

In addition to impairing sleep quality and increasing snoring and apnea, the habit of drinking to sleep can worsen over time. “Sleep becomes less and less restful and when dependence begins to establish itself, the anxiety of having to drink before bed, makes sleep worse”, warns the doctor.

Gabriel Natan Pires reported that, over time, drinking tolerance increases, which can be dangerous. “In the beginning, for example, of a pattern of alcohol use, the person had to have a glass of wine to sleep. After a while, a glass of wine no longer has the effect you need. She needs a bottle of wine to sleep. After a while it doesn’t work anymore. And this pattern, of having to increase the dose to achieve the same effect, is dangerous, because as you increase, there is a danger of coma or even respiratory arrest and so on.”

Gustavo says that he also started with few doses. “I started small and gradually increased. I think the ability to handle drinking more than others, without having a hangover problem, made this habit so dangerous.”

The journalist reports that he has already tried to change the habit of drinking to sleep. “I had psychiatric treatment, but I couldn’t give a segment. It is very difficult to understand what happens to people’s heads. I’ve tried several times, but I couldn’t. Today, without perspective in life and without thinking about the future, it is even worse. But I believe I can stop one day.”

Change of habit

In the view of biomedical doctor Gabriel Natan Pires, the person who cannot sleep without drinking alcohol experiences a kind of conditioning. Depending on the degree of dependence, you may have a withdrawal syndrome if you decide to interrupt this routine. In this sense, medical and psychological help is needed to get rid of this habit.

“Alcohol use is a chemical dependency. So, it is always much better that we bet on prevention”, he concluded.