Recession fears likely to affect corporate profits in the United States

Public companies in the United States are expected to deliver the lowest second-quarter earnings growth since late 2020, amid fears of an upcoming recession. In addition to crystallizing the effect of rising interest rates to control the rise in prices in the country, the results for the period could become a challenge for the future performance of shares on Wall Street, according to analysts consulted by the Estadão/Broadcast.

The earnings season in the United States begins this week, with financial sector giants such as Citigroup, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley revealing their numbers for the period. In addition to the big banks, PepsiCo, of food and beverage, also pulls the line.

The earnings of companies in the S&P 500, which brings together the 500 largest companies listed in the US, are expected to expand by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to a downwardly revised estimate from US FactSet. Previously, the forecast was for a high of 5.9%.

It will thus be the lowest earnings growth reported by the index since the fourth quarter of 2020, when the advance recorded was 3.8%, and economies were impacted by the lockdowns implemented to contain the covid-19 pandemic.

See too:

Petrobras could join Vale among the world’s biggest dividend payers, says Janus Henderson

“Six of the 11 sectors (of the S&P 500) are expected to report earnings growth for the quarter, led by energy, industry and commodities,” says FactSet vice president and senior earnings analyst John Butters. “But five segments are expected to see a drop in profits, driven by the financial sector.”

In terms of revenue, however, analysts remain optimistic. FactSet’s estimate points to an increase of 10.1% in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, against a previous projection, more timid, of an advance of 9.6%.

Interest rate hike, to contain inflation, is reflected in Wall Street

The results of the 2nd quarter balance sheets are seen as one of the main triggers for the future performance of the shares of companies listed in the United States, in the opinion of banks on Wall Street and economic consultants. However, faced with persistent inflation and the risk of a recession in tow, the horizon is not the best.

“While revenue growth is expected to remain relatively healthy, we are disappointed by the consensus on the outlook for profit margins,” says Daniel Grosvenor, global equity strategy director at Oxford Economics.

According to Morgan Stanley, earnings estimates for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, which brings together the 100 largest non-financial companies on the technology exchange, are 20% higher than seen after the great financial crisis of 2009. important points point to a deceleration of future earnings expectations in the coming months from these high levels”, says the financial analysis team of the North American bank.

The companies themselves are already signaling a negative forecast for earnings per share in Q2 and at the close of 2022. Of the more than 100 companies that provided guidance for the April-June range, 71 were negative and 32 were positive. “In fact, Q2 has the most S&P 500 companies issuing negative earnings per share guidance for a quarter since Q4 2019,” notes FactSet’s Butters.

grip

In addition to the macro scenario, the negative signals for the 2nd quarter are also backed by strong losses on Wall Street. With the monetary tightening more intense in the United States, in the face of the highest inflation in four decades, fears are growing that the world’s largest economy will face a recession soon, which affects risk appetite on Wall Street. As a result, the S&P 500 had its worst half since 1970, when inflation also haunted the United States in the first half of the year.

Still not investing abroad? XP strategist gives a free class on how to become a partner in the largest companies in the world, straight from your cell phone – and without speaking English

Related