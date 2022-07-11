Record: Scotch whiskey sells for R$101 million in the UK | Economy

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Record: Scotch whiskey sells for R$101 million in the UK | Economy 0 Views

Distillery sold a barrel of whiskey for 16 million pounds sterling
Playback/Youtube

Distillery sold a barrel of whiskey for 16 million pounds sterling

A rare barrel of Scotch whiskey produced in 1975 was sold on Friday for £16 million to a private collector in Asia, who asked not to be identified. The value is the new world record ever paid for a single malt.

The drink contains Brazilian ingredient. The whiskey’s tasting notes describe its aroma: “Brazil nuts in caramel fills the nose, followed by linseed oil, a hint of blackcurrant in bloom, sweet, aromatic peat smoke and a hint of tobacco.”

Enter the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal

The barrel sold has a capacity for 440 bottles, each one valued at 36 thousand pounds sterling (equivalent to R$ 227 thousand). Last month, a barrel of The Macallan 1988 whiskey sold at auction for £1 million. Known as Cask No 3, the spirit was produced at Ardbeg, a 207-year-old company on the Scottish island of Islay.

According to experts consulted by the British television network BBC and the newspaper The Guardian, the value of the sale surpassed all auction records for a barrel of single malt.

The company promised to donate 1 million pounds sterling (equivalent to R$ 6.3 million) of the amount obtained from the sale of the barrel. The money will be used for local community causes for the next five years.

“This sale is a source of pride for everyone in the Ardbeg community who made our journey possible. Just 25 years ago, Ardbeg was on the brink of extinction, but today it is one of the most sought after whiskeys in the world,” said the chief executive of Ardbeg. company, Thomas Moradpour, told the BBC.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Coca-Cola opens 120 new job openings; see available positions

A financial crisis is being seen in many countries. Unfortunately Brazil is no exception! Everything …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved