Record: Scotch whiskey sells for R$101 million in the UK | Economy

Distillery sold a barrel of whiskey for 16 million pounds sterling

A rare barrel of Scotch whiskey produced in 1975 was sold on Friday for £16 million to a private collector in Asia, who asked not to be identified. The value is the new world record ever paid for a single malt.

The drink contains Brazilian ingredient. The whiskey’s tasting notes describe its aroma: “Brazil nuts in caramel fills the nose, followed by linseed oil, a hint of blackcurrant in bloom, sweet, aromatic peat smoke and a hint of tobacco.”

The barrel sold has a capacity for 440 bottles, each one valued at 36 thousand pounds sterling (equivalent to R$ 227 thousand). Last month, a barrel of The Macallan 1988 whiskey sold at auction for £1 million. Known as Cask No 3, the spirit was produced at Ardbeg, a 207-year-old company on the Scottish island of Islay.

According to experts consulted by the British television network BBC and the newspaper The Guardian, the value of the sale surpassed all auction records for a barrel of single malt.

The company promised to donate 1 million pounds sterling (equivalent to R$ 6.3 million) of the amount obtained from the sale of the barrel. The money will be used for local community causes for the next five years.

“This sale is a source of pride for everyone in the Ardbeg community who made our journey possible. Just 25 years ago, Ardbeg was on the brink of extinction, but today it is one of the most sought after whiskeys in the world,” said the chief executive of Ardbeg. company, Thomas Moradpour, told the BBC.