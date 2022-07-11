REVIEW | Asus TUF Gaming F15 – a good notebook only after the upgrade

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is a mid-range gaming notebook with high performance hardware and a focus on strength and design. It brings the MIL-STD-810H certification, a set of durability tests that involve surviving vibration, humidity and temperature variations, tests that prove a greater durability of this notebook.

In Brazil it arrives configured with the 11th generation Intel Core processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB graphics chip. In addition, it has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of NVME SSD storage. A relevant highlight of the technical specification of this model is the Full HD monitor with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

TUF Gaming seeks to be a more affordable option than ROG Strix, but maintains some relevant differentials such as Switch MUX, which improves the switch between dedicated and integrated graphics of the system, avoiding performance losses as we explain in this article here.

Main specifications of the tested model:

– Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6

– Intel Core i5-11400H

– 15.6″ IPS display, 144Hz ,Full HD, 100% sRGB, adaptive Sync

– 1x8GB DDR4 @3200MHz

– 512GB SSD M.2

– From BRL 7,640.00

design

Unlike many rivals in the segment, ASUS brings its own design to its TUF notebook. The look of the F15 is quite right, in my opinion. It uses a metallic finish with a lot of variation in textures and shapes, giving a feeling of robustness, especially in details like a metallic finish that simulates gauges on the lid. It manages to convey an image of toughness and bold lines without falling into the cheesiness that happens when you exaggerate your hand in eccentricity, something that is rare when it comes to gaming devices trying too hard to be, ahm, gamers.

TUF Gaming is a rugged, beautiful looking notebook

The notebook offsets the cooling structures on top of the keyboard at the back of the product. In addition to helping to keep the heat away from the user, it is in this part that we have one of the details that I liked the most: a cutout on the lid that makes the ASUS TUF logo visible on the bottom, and gives visibility to the indicative LEDs even with the lid closed. That and the TUF lines on the lid give this notebook a really cool look, and give the product its own personality.

The TUF F15 has one of the most comfortable keyboards I’ve ever used, with a firm structure and keys with good travel, in addition to a very smooth feedback. It has a customizable backlight system, is in the ABNT-2 standard and has a side numeric keypad. The touchpad is OK, with enough area of ​​use and a regular response. It will serve to use it when you don’t have a mouse at hand, and that’s it.

The notebook is easy to open and upgrade, and you’ll need

There are a good amount of connections, with a total of 3x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A and one more USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C. For video output there is an HDMI 2.0b and USB Type-C port supports DisplayPort 1.4. There is also an RJ45 network port, a P2 port for headphones and microphone, and the only thing I missed was a memory card reader, something that is always useful for those who use notebooks to work on audiovisual.

An important point is the possibility of upgrade, a point that will be crucial later in the analysis. It’s quite easy to open the TUF, requiring only a cross key (the popular Philips screwdriver). The only drawback is that there are three different screw sizes, so you have to keep an eye on which one goes in each place. I preferred not to take them off and pull along with the lid, to make it easier.





There are in total two M.2 slots for SSDs and two RAM memory slots., a combination that has become the industry standard and which is excellent for bringing scope for storage upgrades and, as you will see in the tests, the crucial RAM upgrade. Interestingly there is enough space for a 2.5″ slot, but that has not been used and nor does it have connections for a SATA device. I don’t think it’s a problem, as M.2 SSDs have already reached the per-gigabyte price of SATA, so there’s no reason to opt for the older technology, but it could be a problem for someone who already has a SATA SSD and wants to repurpose it. it.

Hardware

TUF Gaming brings the standard hardware combo for the mid-range gamer segment: the Intel Core i5-11400H processor combined with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 graphics chip. It’s a combination that looks good on a Full HD screen, achieving a high frame rate in competitive games, and a good level of performance in graphics-focused games, facing any game in high quality at 1080p resolution.

The hardware critical point is another: memory. ASUS equipped this product exclusively with an 8GB module at 3200MHz. Despite being fast, this memory is little for the current reality of games, which easily require 16GB to operate smoothly. The scenario worsens the fact that the RTX 3050 has only 4GB in notebooks, an amount that has already been shown to be low for Full HD, increasing the memory “throttling” in this system.

Dual Core i5-11400H and RTX 3050 works fine, but 8GB of RAM is a problem

Because this configuration has a very negative impact on performance in several tests, throughout the analysis you will see two results for TUF Gaming: the original, operating with only 1x8GB 3200MHz, and another in which we made the switch to 2x8GB 2933MHz, showing the full impact in performance that this upgrade represents or, better said, all the performance that is being lost in the original configuration of this product.

Tests – Applications

CineBENCH

V-Ray

Adobe Premiere

3DMark

The traditional benchmark tool provides an overview of the system’s performance facing heavy cycles for both graphics chip and processor. We ran two variations, which include the traditional Firestrike and the more modern Time Spy, which makes use of the new DirectX 12 API.

Tests – Esports

Competitive style games are demanding both on the graphics chip, which needs to make the frames, and on the processor, which needs to have high performance to handle high frame rate gameplay.

To help you understand the following graphics: in competitive games the ideal is to aim for the highest frame rate, preferably above 100fps

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

The competitive game is based on DirectX 9 and, despite the low performance requirements on the graphics card, because it is an eSport, the ideal is to reach very high frame rates – something that brings high load to both CPU and GPU.

Rainbow Six Siege

The game received an update that made the Vulkan APU available. Despite being light, it is a CPU demanding game to achieve high frame rates.

Tests – Heavy Games

To help you understand the following graphics: above 60fps is ideal for monitors that operate at this frequency. The closer to 30fps, the worse the fluidity becomes and below 30 the game starts to become “unplayable.”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft’s open world game is very demanding on hardware, both in the complexity of cities and their stress on the processor and in the details of the models and their load on the graphics card. It is based on the AnvilNext 2.0 graphics engine, the same initially implemented in AC: Unity.

GTA V

Grand Theft Auto V is among the biggest successes of the last few years, bringing good graphic quality among its highlights. It is one of the games that uses the most CPU, being a great test to see the behavior and difference between this component.

Red Dead Redemption 2

RockStar game, with beautiful graphics and a good reference to measure the behavior of systems. Our test considers the game running on the Vulkan API, which behaved better on both AMD and Nvidia cards.

Autonomy

Gaming notebooks have been worse, but autonomy is still not a highlight. While ultra-thin exceeds 20h of battery life, it’s hard for a gaming notebook to go too far past the 4-hour charge mark.

The ASUS TUF was within the segment average, managing to stay 4h40min in light duty cycles with low screen brightness and in energy saving mode. Here we use the MUX Switch to activate the ECO mode, that is, the RTX 3050 video card was disabled, in addition to the monitor being switched to 60Hz mode. Even so, it doesn’t achieve better results than the Acer Nitro or ROG Strix. Fortunately, the charger for this device is light and compact, because the ideal is to always carry it with you.

Heating and noise

TUF’s cooling system is well sized for the processing and graphics chips that are equipped in it. The processor, as is tradition, will hit close to its thermal limit at high load, maintaining a good level of performance and high frequencies, while the graphics card remains stable. Noise production is average, with a slight sound noticeable during gameplay, but you’ll hardly notice it using a headset.

software

TUF Gaming brings the same software as ROG Strix, which is also present in other Asus products: the Armory Crate. It has a kind of dark and heavy look, but in general it does well to bring several useful features such as component status, functioning adjustments and keyboard color change, for example.

In it you can also change the operation of the Switch MUX, in addition to enabling specific profiles for the operation of Windows buttons, among others. In general, I had no problems learning its features, which are all in Portuguese, I just disliked adding things I wasn’t interested in, like ASUS news interfaces or promotions, for example.

Speaking of which, TUF Gaming brings its dose of bloatware, more specifically, Mcafee. It will from time to time jump out of nowhere in the right corner asking the user to sign up. It is not difficult to uninstall it, but there will also be users who would prefer not to have this step. Unless you already specifically subscribe to this protection suite, then you have the advantage that it came installed.

Analysis video

Conclusion

The analysis of the ASUS TUF F15 notebook ends up being divided into two situations: how it comes out of the box, and how it looks after a RAM memory upgrade. As ASUS delivers to the consumer, it leaves something to be desired. It presents a lot of instability in heavy games like Warzone and PUBG in addition to not reaching the same frame rate as rival notebooks with the same configuration and cheaper. The low amount of VRAM of the RTX 3050 in notebooks ends up contributing negatively to this problem.

The notebook has very different performance with 8GB and 16GB of RAM

After the upgrade things change. The notebook starts to run games with much more performance and, mainly, greatly reduces the instabilities that we observe in the 1x8GB configuration. With that it becomes one of the best products in the segment, merit of good design and differentials such as the Switch MUX.

So for those who don’t have difficulties in opening a notebook and putting in a RAM memory – and the TUF F15 is an easy model to make this modification – he is an excellent model, a pity that it saves in a wrong place and doesn’t offer options with more RAM, making the user obligatorily have to “finish the product”. Playing with 8GB is even viable in lighter games, but even for usability, it’s a waste to keep this notebook with so little memory.

But with the increase to 16GB and with the full potential of the RTX 3050 and Core i5 being properly used, we see TUF Gaming delivering an excellent set in performance and also a neat design, which combined with differentials such as the Switch MUX, justify its price is slightly more expensive than some direct rivals.