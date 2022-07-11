Rio Grande do Sul will have a sunny and hot Monday before the cold front enters

The sun appears with clouds in all regions of Rio Grande do Sul this Monday, but there will be isolated blows in the Center, West and, above all, in the South of Rio Grande do Sul. In the late afternoon, a cold front begins to enter from the west with rain, lightning and isolated storms with a risk of gales and hail.

The front then advances rapidly to the Northwest, Center and South of the state until the end of the day. The system will be preceded by a hot and dry North wind with strong to intense gusts, even with the potential for damage and inconvenience in some places, which will contribute to sharply raising the temperature with heat.

According to the MetSul Meteorology, Porto Alegre will have a minimum of 16ºC and a maximum of 29ºC. In Santa Cruz, thermometers should set a maximum of 30ºC.

Temperature drop from Tuesday

According to MetSul, temperatures in RS will begin to feel the effects of the cold front from Tuesday. The expectation is that the day will start cold, with minimums of up to 5°C. During the day, thermometers should not exceed 15°C.

On Wednesday, dawn will be even colder. In most municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul, the first hours of the day do not exceed 5°C. In the Capital, the trend is from 6°C to 7°C. Negative marks are expected in higher altitude locations such as Serra do Sudeste and Campos de Cima da Serra.



