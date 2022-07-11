RIP Industrial Services opens vacancies for candidates WITHOUT OFFSHORE EXPERIENCE

THE RIP Industrial Services, a company that provides specialized integrated services for various sectors of the industry, is offering several vacancies for professionals with no offshore experience. There are opportunities for Maintenance Electrician, Valve Maintenance Mechanic, among others.

List of offshore vacancies provided by RIP Serviços Industriais

We have prepared a list of vacancies for professionals with no offshore experience, check out:

Maintenance electrician

Responsible for installing, repairing electrical wiring, maintaining electrical and electronic equipment.

Instrumentalist

Responsible for carrying out the installation, maintenance and commissioning of equipment used to control industrial processes operating in the various sectors of the industry.

Valve Maintenance Mechanic

Responsible for assembling and disassembling control valves to carry out their maintenance, according to technical procedures, Fill in dimensional reports and inspections in general, perform preventive/corrective mechanical maintenance services on valves.

Crane Mechanic

Responsible for inspecting load capacity of auxiliary equipment, demonstrating adaptability to different situations, testing clutch systems, inspecting the cooling system, storing parts and tools, checking gearing of transmission systems.

Refrigeration Mechanic

Responsible for carrying out the installation and maintenance of commercial refrigeration and air conditioning equipment, respecting legislation, environmental, technical, quality, health and safety standards.

Those interested in these offshore vacancies should go to the RIP Serviços Industriais branch from Monday to Friday. Interested parties without offshore experience will be served from 8 am to 11 am and from 2 pm to 5 pm. The branch is located at Av. Mayor Aristeu Ferreira da Silva, 2133, Granja dos Cavaleiros, Macaé – RJ, 27930-070.

Other offshore and onshore vacancies made available by the company

In addition to the vacancies mentioned above, RIP Serviços Industriais still has several other vacancies:

Lean Leader (Continuous Improvement);

Personnel Administration Analyst;

Administrative Supervisor – Camaçari/BA;

Plumber – São Paulo;

Industrial Instrumentalist – Macaé;

Planning Technician – São Paulo;

Supply Manager – Macaé/RJ;

Electrician Assembler – São Paulo;

Instrumental Technician – São Paulo;

Risk Analyst and Corporate Insurance;

Sr Systems Analyst;

Psychologist – Parauapebas/PA;

Electrical Supervisor – São Paulo;

TIG welder – São Paulo;

Painter – São Paulo;

Electrician FC – São Paulo;

Work/Contract Coordinator;

Estimate Management Analyst;

Occupational Physician;

Engineer.

For these vacancies, professionals must access the company’s website at Gupy. On the page, select the desired position and carefully read the requirements, assignments, benefits and other information provided by the company.

Those who do not find an opportunity that fits their profile can send their resumes to the company’s talent bank and as soon as an opportunity arises, RIP Serviços Industriais will contact you.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

Meet the company

RIP Serviços Industriais is a company with more than three decades of history that has qualified teams and integrated and efficient solutions.

With a national presence, the company provides extensive personalized service. Founded in 1986, RIP provides specialized integrated services for various industrial sectors, including Thermal Insulation, Passive Protection, Anti-Corrosion Protection, Access, Civil Maintenance, Electromechanical Maintenance, Facilities, Operation and Maintenance of Energy Assets, in addition to Offshore services. , such as maintenance, crane operation, interior finishing and cargo handling.

Its biggest commitment is to provide the best and most modern for its customers, in addition to excellence and technical support, in all its area of ​​operation.



