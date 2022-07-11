Rodrigo Bocardi announces departure from Globo and is replaced: “Without forgetting”

The anchor communicated removal and will be replaced for the next few days

The viewers of Good morning São Paulo certainly missed Rodrigo Bocardi this Monday (11), since the anchor did not go to the stop. César Menezes, who is responsible for replacing him after the departure of Michelle Barros, was summoned and took over the Globo news.

Although the interim did not say anything about the absence of the holder, Bocardi himself made it clear that he would be out in the coming days to enjoy his well-deserved vacation, as well as Ana Paula Araújo, from Bom Dia Brasil.

At the end of last week, the commander of Bom Dia São Paulo appeared with a smile from ear to ear and announced his temporary departure from Globo.

“Going to embrace the holidays! Swap a little sunrise for sunset. And sleep until you wake up! Not forgetting you! Kisses!”, he wrote, while colleagues from the carioca station wished him a good rest.

With the departure of Rodrigo Bocardi, the two main news in the mornings of the station will be composed of substitutes. While César Menezes stays at Bom Dia São Paulo, Ana Luíza Guimarães and Mariana Gross rotate to take the place of Ana Paula Araújo.

MADE A ISSUE TO LEAVE

As previously mentioned, the commander of Bom Dia Brasil is also off the air. She left a week before her colleague and made a point of saying goodbye at the end of the last edition of the news that she commanded.

“Rodrigo [Bocardi] you didn’t speak your well-known phrase on Friday, that I’m going to sleep until I wake up, that’s for the next 20 days because I’m going on vacation. So, until we get back, have a nice weekend, we’ll see you back from vacation“, said Ana Paula Araújo when saying goodbye.