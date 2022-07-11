Rony worries, and Palmeiras may have more problems in the attack against São Paulo | palm trees

What had been highlighted in Palmeiras’ attack could become an important headache for Abel Ferreira. Substituted against Fortaleza, Rony is doubtful for the game against São Paulo, next Thursday, at 20h, at Allianz Parque, valid for the return clash of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

The striker left Castelão’s lawn last Sunday after feeling pain in his left thigh. He will undergo tests and will be re-evaluated at the re-introduction of the squad on Tuesday, but the case raises concern.

The main striker of the squad this part of the season, Rony is coming off a four-goal streak in the last five games. He is the team’s top scorer in 2022, tied with Raphael Veiga with 18 goals.

If the absence is confirmed, another problem besides the technical issue will have to be addressed by the technical committee: the absence of a substitute for the position.

Rafael Navarro suffered a muscle injury against Cerro Porteño and is out of Choque-Rei. The other options in the sector are José Manuel López and Miguel Merentiel, but the pair can only enter the field after the transfer window opens next Monday.

In the final of Paulistão, against São Paulo, Abel Ferreira was forced to replace Rony in the first stage of the classic won by the Palmeiras. On that occasion, Gabriel Veron acted improvised as a reference for the attack, but currently the attacker is recovering from a cut on his foot.

Against Fortaleza, Verdão bet on the entry of Gabriel Silva, a 20-year-old Copinha champion at the beginning of the season who has been training with the professional squad.

Another alternative can be the improvisation of another striker to play the role of striker: Wesley and Breno Lopes are the other strikers of the professional squad.

2 of 2 Gabriel Silva, from Palmeiras, against Fortaleza — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees Gabriel Silva, from Palmeiras, against Fortaleza — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees

In the under-20, the main striker is Endrick. He was even a starter in the victory against Ceará, on Sunday, for the Brasileirão in the category. The striker, however, is 15 years old and cannot be listed for CBF competitions before July 21, when he turns 16 and will have his first professional contract registered.

Palmeiras was defeated by São Paulo by 1-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. To qualify, the alviverde team needs to win by a goal difference to take the decision to penalties or win by two or more goals difference to guarantee themselves in normal time.

