RS records nine more deaths from Covid; overall ICU bed occupancy rate is at 90% | Rio Grande do Sul

The State Health Department (SES) of Rio Grande do Sul notified, this Sunday (10), nine more deaths from Covid-19. As a result, the state 40,193 victims of the disease throughout the pandemic. In addition, 1,233 more cases of coronavirus were reported, increasing the total to 2,579,707.

The last recorded deaths occurred in the municipalities of Rio Pardo (two), Porto Alegre, Pelotas, Ijuí, Carazinho, Canguçu, Encruzilhada do Sul, Guabiju. The only one of the 497 cities in the state to not register deaths is Novo Tiradentes.

The mortality rate is 353.3 victims per 100,000 inhabitants of the state. The case fatality rate, which is the number of deaths among the more than 2.5 million known cases, was 1.6%.

Of the total infections, 25,352 (1%) are being monitored, that is, people with the coronavirus active in the body. Another 2,514,008 people (97%) have recovered from the disease.

The moving average of deaths for the last week is 17 deaths daily, the same as 14 days ago. Already the moving average of cases stood at 3,392, -5.4% compared to 14 days ago, when the moving average of cases was 3,589. The numbers indicate stability.

Until this Sunday (10), the state added 9.7 million people with the first dose; 9.2 million with the second dose or single-dose vaccine; 5.3 million people with the booster dose, that is, three vaccines applied; and 1.2 million with four doses.

Considering the 10,809,102 people over five years of age in Rio Grande do Sul, those able to receive at least two applications or the single-dose vaccine, the state had 85.65% of the population vaccinated. According to SES, 681,158 people had this stage delayed.

The 301 hospitals in the state monitored by SES serve 1,003 people with coronavirus or suspected of having the disease, 888 adults and 115 children.

The occupancy of Intensive Care Units (ICUs), which also considers patients hospitalized for other reasons, is 90% in the state, with 1,799 people in 1,998 beds. In the Unified Health System (SUS), the capacity is 95%, while the vacancies in the private network add up to 81% of capacity.