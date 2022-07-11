Santos vs Atlético-GO LIVE (1-0) | 07/10/2022

19:589 minutes ago

50′ UUUUUH

Camacho’s beautiful dribble, plays for Lucas Barbosa, shirt 21 rolls for Marcos Leonardo, he comes face to face with Ronaldo and kicks. The ball passes dangerously, taking paint off the post.

19:5710 minutes ago

50′ One more

Let’s go to 51.

19:5710 minutes ago

49′ TRIED AGAIN

As in the first half, Marcos Leonardo tried to take a bicycle from the edge of the area. The ball was weak and Ronaldo fits.

19:5611 minutes ago

48′ Yellow card 🟨

Hayner receives a card, due to a foul on Bruno Oliveira.

19:5512 minutes ago

47′ RONALDOOOO

Bruno Oliveira advances on the right, enters the area, does the feint and kicks. Ronaldo makes a good save. Fish wins a corner.

19:53 14 minutes ago

45′ Five more!

Let’s go up to 50.

19:53 14 minutes ago

45′ UUUUH

Lucas Lima is launched on the left, enters the area, gives a beautiful elastic, but at the time of the kick, he ran into Madson and the ball went into the net from the outside. Corner for Atletico.

19:5116 minutes ago

44′ Substitution at Santos 🔄

19:5116 minutes ago

43′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Lucas Barbosa, for foul on Churín.

19:49 18 minutes ago

42′ UUUUH

Lucas Lima kicks from afar, the ball passes dangerously, over João Paulo’s goal.

19:48 19 minutes ago

41′ Substitution at Atlético 🔄

19:45 22 minutes ago

37′

Jefferson lifts the ball in the area, Churín goes up and heads it wide.

19:44 23 minutes ago

36′ JOÃO PAULOOOOO!

Jefferson’s beautiful shot, the ball was going into the drawer, but João Paulo flies and makes a beautiful save.

19:4225 minutes ago

34′

Hayner crosses, Santos defense leaves.

19:3928 minutes ago

31′ GOOOOL DO SANTOS ⚽️

After a corner, the ball stays alive inside the area, the ball is left at the feet of Lucas Barbosa, who sends it to the back of the net. 1 to 0 Fish.

19:38 29 minutes ago

30′

Felipe Jonatan crosses on the second stick, Madson heads, but the ball hits the defense and Peixe wins a corner.

19:35 31 minutes ago

29′ Substitution at Atlético 🔄

19:34 33 minutes ago

27′ Yellow card 🟨

Ronaldo receives a card for ‘wax’, at the time of hitting the goal kick.

19:3334 minutes ago

26′ UUUUH

Bruno Oliveira takes a free-kick in the area, Bauermann tries hard, but the ball goes wide.

19:32 35 minutes ago

24′

Atlético raises the ball in the area, Luiz Fernando was going to arrive to head, but Bauermann goes up well, arrives before and leaves.

19:30 37 minutes ago

23′

Bruno Oliveira cleans for left leg and finishes. But the ball goes up a lot and goes out.

19:28 39 minutes ago

20′

Marcos Leonardo receives in the area, kicks, but the ball explodes in defense.

19:24 43 minutes ago

16′ Substitution at Santos 🔄

19:23 44 minutes ago

15′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Luiz Fernando, for foul committed.

19:22 an hour ago

15′ Yellow card 🟨

Camacho receives a card, for foul, in which the referee gave an advantage.

19:21 an hour ago

13′ UUUUUH

Baralhas crosses Jorginho’s head, the midfielder heads firmly and the ball passes dangerously, alongside the goal.

19:19 an hour ago

11′

Atlético makes a rehearsed move, but it didn’t work. The ball exploded in the defense of Santos, who pushed it away.

19:12 an hour ago

05′

Baptistão takes a risk from the middle, the ball deflects midway and Peixe wins a corner.

19:12 an hour ago

04′

Hayner crosses low, Luiz Fernando arrives hitting, but sends it away from the goal.

19:11 an hour ago

03′ Yellow card 🟨

Rodrigo Fernandez receives a card for a foul committed by Luiz Fernando.

19:09 an hour ago

02′

Lucas Braga receives inside the area, kicks, but is intercepted. Corner for Santos.

19:07 an hour ago

00′ Ball rolling

The second half begins.

19:07 an hour ago

⏱’ Substitution at Atlético-GO 🔄

19:06 an hour ago

⏱’ Substitution at Santos 🔄

18:52 an hour ago

50′ End of 1st half

Santos 0x0 Atletico-GO.

18:51 an hour ago

49′ WOW

Jorginho makes a good move on the left, rolls for Baralhas to hit, but the ball explodes on Zanocelo.

18:50 an hour ago

49′ OUT WEAK

Marcos Leonardo tries to bike from the edge of the area, the ball goes weak and it’s easy for Ronaldo to defend.

18:48 an hour ago

47′ JOÃO PAULO!

Airton receives the ball and finishes with force. João Paulo makes a good defense and avoids Atletico’s goal.

18:47 an hour ago

45′ Plus five added time

Let’s go up to 50.

18:47 an hour ago

45′ WOW

The ball is left for Jorginho inside the area, he hits it in place, but in the middle of the way, Bauermann drives away with a gourd.

18:46 an hour ago

44′ Yellow card 🟨

Santos commander Marcelo Fernandes receives a card for complaints.

18:45 an hour ago

43′ Yellow card 🟨

Shaylon receives a card for fouling Sanchez.

18:44 an hour ago

42′ ABOVE THE LINE

Lucas Braga makes a good move on the left, he hit cross, the ball was going to understand but Jefferson pushed it away. Almost the Fish scores.

18:42 an hour ago

40′ Curiosity

Santos has not won as home for five games. And in the last 13 games of the season, he won just one.

18:41 an hour ago

39′

Madson crosses in the area, the ball stays alive in the area, but no one can finish and Atlético’s defense pushes away.

18:38 an hour ago

36′

Felipe Jonatan is on the floor in pain, and receives medical attention.

18:362 hours ago

34′

Léo Baptistão tries to throw Marcos Leonardo, but the ball was too strong and went out through the baseline.

18:352 hours ago

33′

Atlético takes a free-kick inside the area, Santos’ defense removes the danger.

18:332 hours ago

31′ Yellow card 🟨

Sanchez receives a card for a foul in Decks.

18:312 hours ago

30′

Airton risks from the midfielder, João Paulo fits the ball and keeps it.

18:302 hours ago

28′

Jorginho lifts the ball in the area, Léo Baptistão pushes away.

18:282 hours ago

26′

Lucas Braga goes up on the left, the ball rolls to Zanocelo at the edge of the area. The steering wheel hits placed, but Ronaldo defends calmly.

18:272 hours ago

26′

Madson crosses, Atlético’s defense leaves.

18:252 hours ago

23′

Felipe Jonatan hits a fast side to Lucas Braga, he starts and crosses for Baptistão, shirt 92 fixed it for Zanocelo, who arrives hitting. Atlético’s defense comes in and the ball goes to a corner.

18:242 hours ago

22′ HIM AGAIN!

After a corner, the ball is left with Baptistão, who arranges, cleans and hits, the ball passes over the goal.

18:242 hours ago

21′

Maicon lifts the ball in the area, but the ball goes towards the goal, but Ronaldo jumps and saves.

18:222 hours ago

20′

Sanchez lifts the ball in the area, Atletico’s defense pushes away.

18:21 2 hours ago

19′ DEFEND RONALDO

Madson crosses from the right, the ball arrives at Baptistão who dominates and spins kicking towards the goal. Ronaldo flies and makes a beautiful save. Corner for the Fish.

18:18 2 hours ago

16′ Yellow card 🟨

Zanocelo receives card for complaints.

18:172 hours ago

15′ UUUUUH

Rodrigo Fernandez squeezes and steals the ball on the way out of Atlético. The steering wheel crosses Marcos Leonardo’s head, who takes the header wrong and sends it out, close to the goal defended by Ronaldo.

18:162 hours ago

13′ ATHLETIC PRESSURE

Shaylon takes a corner, Bauermann wards off the danger. But the rest is left with the Dragon, who wins another corner.

18:142 hours ago

12′

Hayner makes a good play on the right, at the time of the cross, Bauermann intercepted and sent it to a corner.

18:142 hours ago

11′

Santos responds in Baptistão’s counterattack, shirt 92 invades the area and crosses backwards. Atletico’s defense removes the danger.

18:13 2 hours ago

11′

Atlético lifts the ball in the area, Madson pushes it away. Baralhas has the leftovers and lets go, João Paulo defends in two halves.

18:10 2 hours ago

09′

Airton tries to cross, the ball hits the Santos defense and goes to a corner.

18:07 2 hours ago

05′ UP

Airton receives the ball on the right wing, cuts inside and shoots from the middle. The ball goes up a lot and goes out.

18:04 2 hours ago

03′

Felipe Jonatan takes a free-kick, the ball explodes into the wall.

18:02 2 hours ago

00′

Madson charges a lateral inside the area, Atletico’s defense pushes away.

18:01 2 hours ago

00′ The game begins!

Ball rolling in Vila Belmiro.

17:562 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Performance of the Brazilian national anthem.

17:542 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Teams come to the field.

17:11 3 hours ago

⏱’ Dragon climbed!

17:07 3 hours ago

⏱’ Fish scaled!

17:00 3 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

16:573 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

11:55 8 hours ago

When is the Santos vs Atlético-GO game and how to follow LIVE?

11:50 am 8 hours ago

How and where to watch the Santos vs Atlético-GO match live

In addition to the real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the live match between Santos vs Atlético-GO will be broadcast by Premiere.

11:45 8 hours ago

Atletico likely lineup

Ronaldo; Hayner, Wanderson, Ramon and Jefferson; Edson, Gabriel Baralhas and Jorginho; Airton, Diego Churin and Shaylon.

11:40 8 hours ago

Atletico’s situation

11:35 9 hours ago

Santos likely lineup

John Paul; Madson (Auro), Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Sanchez; Baptistao, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.

11:30 9 hours ago

Santos situation

11:25 9 hours ago

No comforter!

It will be Alvinegro Praiano’s first match without coach Fabián Bustos and the former football department, led by Edu Dracena. Both were fired this Thursday (7) after being eliminated by Deportivo Táchira in the Copa Sudamericana. Who will be in charge of the team today is the interim coach Marcelo Fernandes.

11:20 9 hours ago

How is the Dragon?

Despite coming off a defeat, and being the first out of the Z-4, Atlético is going through a slightly better moment than Peixe, already coming from a heroic classification in the middle of the week, for the Copa Sudamericana, taking both of them out of difference over Olimpia, and passing on penalties.

11:15 9 hours ago

How is the fish?

Santos haven’t won in six games this season. Regarding the games in Vila Belmiro, the fast is even greater: the last triumph took place on May 18, against Unión La Calera. This caused the Fish to drop down the table and approach the Z-4.

11:10 9 hours ago

Get away from the Z-4

Santos faces Atlético-GO, this Sunday, in a duel valid for the Brazilian Championship. The game will be held at Vila Belmiro, at 6 pm. Peixe is 10th in the table with 19 points, while Dragão occupies 16th, with 17 points. Both teams need the win, to distance themselves from the Z-4.

11:05 9 hours ago

Welcome!

Hello fan! Stay tuned in the situations of each team for the confrontation soon. Follow the details, lineups and news as it happens live here on VAVEL Brasil’s small screen.

