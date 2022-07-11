Santos vs Atlético-GO LIVE (1-0) | 07/10/2022

50′ UUUUUH
Camacho’s beautiful dribble, plays for Lucas Barbosa, shirt 21 rolls for Marcos Leonardo, he comes face to face with Ronaldo and kicks. The ball passes dangerously, taking paint off the post.
50′ One more
Let’s go to 51.
49′ TRIED AGAIN
As in the first half, Marcos Leonardo tried to take a bicycle from the edge of the area. The ball was weak and Ronaldo fits.
48′ Yellow card 🟨
Hayner receives a card, due to a foul on Bruno Oliveira.
47′ RONALDOOOO
Bruno Oliveira advances on the right, enters the area, does the feint and kicks. Ronaldo makes a good save. Fish wins a corner.
45′ Five more!
Let’s go up to 50.
45′ UUUUH
Lucas Lima is launched on the left, enters the area, gives a beautiful elastic, but at the time of the kick, he ran into Madson and the ball went into the net from the outside. Corner for Atletico.
44′ Substitution at Santos 🔄
43′ Yellow card 🟨
Card for Lucas Barbosa, for foul on Churín.
42′ UUUUH
Lucas Lima kicks from afar, the ball passes dangerously, over João Paulo’s goal.
41′ Substitution at Atlético 🔄
37′
Jefferson lifts the ball in the area, Churín goes up and heads it wide.
36′ JOÃO PAULOOOOO!
Jefferson’s beautiful shot, the ball was going into the drawer, but João Paulo flies and makes a beautiful save.
34′
Hayner crosses, Santos defense leaves.
31′ GOOOOL DO SANTOS ⚽️
After a corner, the ball stays alive inside the area, the ball is left at the feet of Lucas Barbosa, who sends it to the back of the net. 1 to 0 Fish.
30′
Felipe Jonatan crosses on the second stick, Madson heads, but the ball hits the defense and Peixe wins a corner.
29′ Substitution at Atlético 🔄
27′ Yellow card 🟨
Ronaldo receives a card for ‘wax’, at the time of hitting the goal kick.
26′ UUUUH
Bruno Oliveira takes a free-kick in the area, Bauermann tries hard, but the ball goes wide.
24′
Atlético raises the ball in the area, Luiz Fernando was going to arrive to head, but Bauermann goes up well, arrives before and leaves.
23′
Bruno Oliveira cleans for left leg and finishes. But the ball goes up a lot and goes out.
20′
Marcos Leonardo receives in the area, kicks, but the ball explodes in defense.
16′ Substitution at Santos 🔄
15′ Yellow card 🟨
Card for Luiz Fernando, for foul committed.
15′ Yellow card 🟨
Camacho receives a card, for foul, in which the referee gave an advantage.
13′ UUUUUH
Baralhas crosses Jorginho’s head, the midfielder heads firmly and the ball passes dangerously, alongside the goal.
11′
Atlético makes a rehearsed move, but it didn’t work. The ball exploded in the defense of Santos, who pushed it away.
05′
Baptistão takes a risk from the middle, the ball deflects midway and Peixe wins a corner.
04′
Hayner crosses low, Luiz Fernando arrives hitting, but sends it away from the goal.
03′ Yellow card 🟨
Rodrigo Fernandez receives a card for a foul committed by Luiz Fernando.
02′
Lucas Braga receives inside the area, kicks, but is intercepted. Corner for Santos.
00′ Ball rolling
The second half begins.
⏱’ Substitution at Atlético-GO 🔄
⏱’ Substitution at Santos 🔄
50′ End of 1st half
Santos 0x0 Atletico-GO.
49′ WOW
Jorginho makes a good move on the left, rolls for Baralhas to hit, but the ball explodes on Zanocelo.
49′ OUT WEAK
Marcos Leonardo tries to bike from the edge of the area, the ball goes weak and it’s easy for Ronaldo to defend.
47′ JOÃO PAULO!
Airton receives the ball and finishes with force. João Paulo makes a good defense and avoids Atletico’s goal.
45′ Plus five added time
Let’s go up to 50.
45′ WOW
The ball is left for Jorginho inside the area, he hits it in place, but in the middle of the way, Bauermann drives away with a gourd.
44′ Yellow card 🟨
Santos commander Marcelo Fernandes receives a card for complaints.
43′ Yellow card 🟨
Shaylon receives a card for fouling Sanchez.
42′ ABOVE THE LINE
Lucas Braga makes a good move on the left, he hit cross, the ball was going to understand but Jefferson pushed it away. Almost the Fish scores.
40′ Curiosity
Santos has not won as home for five games. And in the last 13 games of the season, he won just one.
39′
Madson crosses in the area, the ball stays alive in the area, but no one can finish and Atlético’s defense pushes away.
36′
Felipe Jonatan is on the floor in pain, and receives medical attention.
34′
Léo Baptistão tries to throw Marcos Leonardo, but the ball was too strong and went out through the baseline.
33′
Atlético takes a free-kick inside the area, Santos’ defense removes the danger.
31′ Yellow card 🟨
Sanchez receives a card for a foul in Decks.
30′
Airton risks from the midfielder, João Paulo fits the ball and keeps it.
28′
Jorginho lifts the ball in the area, Léo Baptistão pushes away.
26′
Lucas Braga goes up on the left, the ball rolls to Zanocelo at the edge of the area. The steering wheel hits placed, but Ronaldo defends calmly.
26′
Madson crosses, Atlético’s defense leaves.
23′
Felipe Jonatan hits a fast side to Lucas Braga, he starts and crosses for Baptistão, shirt 92 fixed it for Zanocelo, who arrives hitting. Atlético’s defense comes in and the ball goes to a corner.
22′ HIM AGAIN!
After a corner, the ball is left with Baptistão, who arranges, cleans and hits, the ball passes over the goal.
21′
Maicon lifts the ball in the area, but the ball goes towards the goal, but Ronaldo jumps and saves.
20′
Sanchez lifts the ball in the area, Atletico’s defense pushes away.
19′ DEFEND RONALDO
Madson crosses from the right, the ball arrives at Baptistão who dominates and spins kicking towards the goal. Ronaldo flies and makes a beautiful save. Corner for the Fish.
16′ Yellow card 🟨
Zanocelo receives card for complaints.
15′ UUUUUH
Rodrigo Fernandez squeezes and steals the ball on the way out of Atlético. The steering wheel crosses Marcos Leonardo’s head, who takes the header wrong and sends it out, close to the goal defended by Ronaldo.
13′ ATHLETIC PRESSURE
Shaylon takes a corner, Bauermann wards off the danger. But the rest is left with the Dragon, who wins another corner.
12′
Hayner makes a good play on the right, at the time of the cross, Bauermann intercepted and sent it to a corner.
11′
Santos responds in Baptistão’s counterattack, shirt 92 invades the area and crosses backwards. Atletico’s defense removes the danger.
11′
Atlético lifts the ball in the area, Madson pushes it away. Baralhas has the leftovers and lets go, João Paulo defends in two halves.
09′
Airton tries to cross, the ball hits the Santos defense and goes to a corner.
05′ UP
Airton receives the ball on the right wing, cuts inside and shoots from the middle. The ball goes up a lot and goes out.
03′
Felipe Jonatan takes a free-kick, the ball explodes into the wall.
00′
Madson charges a lateral inside the area, Atletico’s defense pushes away.
00′ The game begins!
Ball rolling in Vila Belmiro.
⏱’ Pre-game
Performance of the Brazilian national anthem.
⏱’ Pre-game
Teams come to the field.
⏱’ Dragon climbed!
⏱’ Fish scaled!
⏱’ Pre-game
⏱’ Pre-game
When is the Santos vs Atlético-GO game and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch the Santos vs Atlético-GO match live
In addition to the real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the live match between Santos vs Atlético-GO will be broadcast by Premiere.
Atletico likely lineup
Ronaldo; Hayner, Wanderson, Ramon and Jefferson; Edson, Gabriel Baralhas and Jorginho; Airton, Diego Churin and Shaylon.
Atletico’s situation
Santos likely lineup
John Paul; Madson (Auro), Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Sanchez; Baptistao, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.
Santos situation
No comforter!
It will be Alvinegro Praiano’s first match without coach Fabián Bustos and the former football department, led by Edu Dracena. Both were fired this Thursday (7) after being eliminated by Deportivo Táchira in the Copa Sudamericana. Who will be in charge of the team today is the interim coach Marcelo Fernandes.
How is the Dragon?
Despite coming off a defeat, and being the first out of the Z-4, Atlético is going through a slightly better moment than Peixe, already coming from a heroic classification in the middle of the week, for the Copa Sudamericana, taking both of them out of difference over Olimpia, and passing on penalties.
How is the fish?
Santos haven’t won in six games this season. Regarding the games in Vila Belmiro, the fast is even greater: the last triumph took place on May 18, against Unión La Calera. This caused the Fish to drop down the table and approach the Z-4.
Get away from the Z-4
Santos faces Atlético-GO, this Sunday, in a duel valid for the Brazilian Championship. The game will be held at Vila Belmiro, at 6 pm. Peixe is 10th in the table with 19 points, while Dragão occupies 16th, with 17 points. Both teams need the win, to distance themselves from the Z-4.
