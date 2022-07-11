São Paulo: Ceni minimizes talk about Hulk and criticizes ‘excesses of VAR’: ‘You have to stop bothering’

If there was a moment in his press conference in which Rogério Ceni got serious this Sunday (10th), after the goalless draw with Atlético-MGin Mineirão, by Brazilian championshipit was when the technician of the Sao Paulo was asked about VAR.

– There is preciousness in VAR, which has been calling a lot. Every game has a penalty. They tried to play a penalty from Miranda, and it’s shameful that this move has the intervention of VAR. It’s one more attempt to pressure the referee, the VAR brought more pressure to the referee – Ceni said.

This Sunday, two bids were enough for the coach’s outburst. In the final moments of the match, an alleged penalty by Miranda on Hulk was reviewed. Subsequently, a possible hand on the ball by Luizão was analyzed. In both situations, referee Anderson Daronco called the game to go-again, as he had not initially scored even though he was looking straight ahead.

– The VAR has to stop bothering. We saw River Plate be eliminated with a nice goal, and there was a Brazilian there, right? (referring to the duel between the Argentines and Velez, for Libertadores, in the middle of the week). Miranda’s move is clear and crystal clear. The VAR has been getting in the way, the guy in the cabin is deciding the championship, every game wanting to invent a penalty – he fired.

The refereeing generated dissatisfaction on the Atletico side, since that Hulk left the field criticizing VAR and insinuating that he would have been “threatened” by Daronco, who called his attention to what he would say after the game, “for refereeing other Atlético games in the year”.

– I don’t think I meant it in that connotation, but in an irreverent sense – minimized Ceni.

