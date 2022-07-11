São Paulo International Book Biennial registers 660 thousand visitors and 3 million books sold | Sao Paulo

The 26th edition of the São Paulo International Book Biennial ended this Sunday (10th) with a total of 660,000 visitors and 3 million books sold in its nine days, at Expo Center Norte, in the North Zone of São Paulo.
It has been four years since the last Bienal, because the pandemic led to the cancellation of the event in 2020. Even having one day less than the 2018 edition, when it took place in person for the last time, the number of visitors was 10% higher.
According to research carried out during the event by the Tourism Observatory, from São Paulo Turismo (SPturis), the average ticket was R$ 226.94: an increase of 40% compared to 2018.
The event had the participation of 182 exhibitors, who made available around 500 editorial stamps. And there was no lack of diversity in literary genres, conferred on a group of 300 national and 30 international authors.
One of the highlights of the Bienal is the closer contact with authors. In this edition, Laurentino Gomes, Mario Sergio Cortella, Miriam Leitão, Itamar Vieira Jr., Ailton Krenak, Conceição Evaristo, Mauricio de Sousa, Thalita Rebouças and Tom Zé were some to be present.
Maurício de Souza gives a lecture on the opening day of the 26th International Book Biennial in São Paulo (SP), at Expo Center Norte. — Photo: WAGNER ORIGENES/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO
Journalists Miriam Leitão, Ilze Scamparini and Daniela Arbex at the Book Biennial in São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
Among the international names, the Portuguese Valter Hugo Mãe, the Mozambican Paulina Chiziane, the North American Nathan Harris, author of “A sweetness of water”, and the Spanish Elena Armas, who became a sensation on TikTok with her novel “ A Farce of Love in Spain”.
São Paulo International Book Biennial was packed every day