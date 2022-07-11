Scientists discover protein that causes colorectal cancer to relapse after chemotherapy

A study led by researcher at ICREA (Catalan institution for research and advanced studies) and head of the Colorectal Cancer Laboratory at IRB (Instituto de Investigación en Biomedicina) Barcelona, ​​Eduardo Batlle, revealed that some tumor cells remain “hidden” and, after chemotherapy, are reactivated and trigger a relapse.

Chemotherapy is the most common treatment for colorectal cancer, but although it is initially effective in most cases, there are patients who relapse after a period. Scientists have discovered that this situation occurs thanks to the Mex3a protein.

This protein is present in persistent tumor stem cells and remains inactive throughout treatment. When it comes to an end, they are reactivated and start to regenerate the tumor. As a result, they cause the resurgence of cancer.





“Chemotherapy is effective and kills most tumor cells, but not all. Our discovery reveals the identity of a group of persistent cells that are resistant to chemotherapy and continue to regenerate the tumor after treatment.”

According to data released by the Inca (National Cancer Institute), the second most common type of cancer, both in men and women, is colorectal.





Study details

The research was carried out mainly using organoids — samples of tumors from patients grown in a laboratory — and mice with colorectal cancer. According to the first author of the study, Adrián Álvarez-Varela, the samples are ideal for reproducing the complexity of the cancer cell.

“The organoids allowed us to trace the evolution of the cells responsible for the entire process and observe their reaction to chemotherapy,” the author explained in a statement.





The researchers showed that removing the Mex3a protein through genetic engineering techniques made colorectal cancer cells extremely sensitive to chemotherapy.

Even at the most severe levels of the disease, with metastasis, the persistent cells lacking the protein were completely eliminated during chemotherapy.

Although the exact functions of Mex3a are still unknown, the study may diversify treatment possibilities.





future advances

The research finding provides a basis for the possible development of drugs that target the protein and that can act synergistically with chemotherapy to prevent relapses.

“Our work paves the way for the development of drugs to eliminate these cells, which would make chemotherapy more effective and improve survival rates,” explains Batlle.

The work part of the study will focus on more detailed analyses, such as how Mex2a keeps tumor stem cells in a dormant state and the processes that lead chemotherapy to trigger the activation and regeneration property of cells with the protein at the end. of the treatment.



