see the judgments of former judge in the Luva case

After the LeoDias column exclusively reported that the judge responsible for the process involving Luva de Pedreiro and his former manager Allan Jesus left the case without giving an explanation, numerous fans of the digital influencer sought this space with old actions that the magistrate had already acted; which in short involves several celebrities. Therefore, the column investigated and found some of the cases in which Maria Cristina de Brito Lima acted.

One of the most talked about matters involving a trial of the judge in question was the unfriendly separation between actress Stephany Brito and Alexandre Pato. At the time of this termination, in 2010, the judge Sérgio Jerônimo Silveira temporarily suspended the decision of Maria, who worked in the 1st Family Court of Rio de Janeiro, in which he granted Stephany a pension of 20% on the player’s income.

frame-Mason’s Glove Mason’s GloveReproduction / Instagram Allan Jesus and Mason’s Glove Allan Jesus and Mason’s GloveAllan Jesus and Mason’s Glove photo-Mason’s Glove Contract of the Glove of Pedreiro requires a million-dollar fine for terminationReproduction / Instagram Mason Glove Mason’s Glove (Reproduction: Instagram) Mason’s Glove (Reproduction: Instagram)Mason’s Glove (Reproduction: Instagram) frame-Mason’s Glove Mason’s GlovePlayback / Instagram Mason’s Glove (Reproduction: Instagram) Mason’s Glove (Reproduction: Instagram) 0

Dr. Maria Cristina de Brito Lima has also judged a case involving Gusttavo Lima. In 2017, the singer was banned by the Rio de Janeiro court from reproducing his song Que Mal Te Fiz, on charges of plagiarism, under penalty of a daily fine of R$10,000. She ordered the collection of all copies of the CDs Ô Sofrência and Arena Pop 2015, two albums that contain the track, as she considers that the sertanejo appropriated a song by Portuguese author Ricardo Landum, changing the original lyrics without prior authorization.

Another famous person who has already been fined by her was the actor Mário Gomes, hired by Rede Globo, who had his arrest decreed by Maria, from the 1st Family Court in Rio, in 2008, for non-payment of the alimony of two children. her daughters with Márcia Patrícia Mendes. The debt was BRL 93,687.37. There is also a more recent action that addresses the soap opera O Sétimo Guardião, by Aguinaldo Silva, which was shown at 9 pm on Globo in 2020, and was accused of plagiarism.

In this process, due to the words spoken by Maria Crista, she was considered suspect and therefore the action was suspected, which is nothing more than a circumstance in which the judge had a kinship relationship, affinity or has some interest in the process and, therefore, was prevented from exercising her functions.

According to columnist Alessandro Lobianco, from Portal IG, after this hearing with Aguinaldo, a document was sent to the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro by the lawyer representing Silvio Cerceau (who accused the author of plagiarism) detailing a series of speeches given by the judge which, according to him, cast doubt on the judge’s impartiality in the process. The Justice of Rio accepted the request to judge the case. With that, the discussion about the process involving the soap opera was paralyzed until she presented her defense.

The magistrate who recently dropped the case involving Luva de Pedreiro and his former agent Allan Jesus has also acted in an emblematic case that shocked the country. She was responsible for determining that Flamengo would have to pay alimony to the son of Eliza Samudio, ex-wife of goalkeeper Bruno. According to the decision, this club was responsible for depositing 17.5% of Bruno’s salary for Eliza and Bruno’s son.

Judge dropped the case

After reporting, firsthand, that digital influencer Iran Ferreira, known as Luva de Pedreiro, was summoned at the behest of his former manager Allan Jesus as soon as he arrived in Brazil after his trip to Morocco last Saturday (9/7), the LeoDias column found that the judge responsible for the dismissal process between him and Allan dropped the case.

The process, which is running in secret in the courts for Iran Ferreira to terminate her agency contract with AJS Consultoria (Allan Jesus’ company), had a change of judges after the magistrate who had been working on the case judged that she was incompetent to proceed with this embroglio. Without further information, what remains to be questioned is the reason for the judge to have accepted to be in charge of the process, since her performance is in the business and non-civil area – the court in which this process between Luva and her former manager should continue.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.