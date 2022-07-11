see what the most affordable version looks like

Six airbags as standard, renewed look and price of R$ 76,690 are the weapons of the Hyundai HB20 1.0 Sense 2023 to follow as one of the best-selling versions

We showed a few days ago what the top-of-the-line version of the restyled HB20 looks like, now we show the 1.0 Sense version in detail, which is the most affordable of the 2023 line. in safety with six airbags as standard.

Despite the reinforcement with the additional airbags, the 2023 HB20 did not receive structural reinforcements. There’s no denying that extra airbags add to safety. However, only when the hatch is evaluated again by Latin NCAP will it be known if they will be enough. to erase the grade 0 received in the last security institute assessment.

Photo | Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos – Design of the lanterns may not please everyone, but they improved the look of the hatch

Considering the sales figures for the HB20, the consumer is not too concerned about the low result of Latin NCAP. In 2021 it ended the year as the best-selling car with 86,455 sales and in the first six months of 2022, the HB20 is the leader with 42,834 units sold.

How is the Hyundai HB20 1.0 Sense 2023?

With the exception of the new front and rear, when looking at the Hyundai HB20 1.0 Sense 2023 from the side, the impression is that it is a 2022 model, after all, the door handles and mirrors and the 14-inch steel wheels are present. The caps follow the same design as the previous line. The only change on the side is the arrow repeater in the front fenders, in the other versions they are in the external mirrors.

At the front, the 2023 HB20 1.0 Sense has improved compared to the model launched in 2019, the mouth of catfish and drooping comes out and enters the headlights and bumper that helped to give “a lift” to the front of the hatch. The bumper retains the elements with geometric lines as in the lower grille and in the shelter of auxiliary headlights that are not offered in the entry version.

The headlights are thinner and are joined by the top of the grille that has the brand’s “H” highlighted. The headlight is projector and there are daytime running lights, but both are illuminated by conventional lamps.

The 2023 Hyundai HB20 1.0 Sense has improved when viewed from the rear, the previous controversial design lights are in the past. The new set of lights is lit by conventional bulbs and the new live lantern design just got interesting. A huge piece of acrylic joins the lanterns, but it is a mere decoration piece as they are not illuminated.

Inside, the new Hyundai HB20 1.0 Sense 2023 kept the seats covered in fabric. Electric windows only for the front doors and the outside mirrors follow with manual adjustments. The instrument panel has analogue dials for the speed hands and tachometer. The on-board computer information is displayed on a 2.4-inch TFT.

The steering wheel is multifunctional for accessing information from the on-board computer, radio and telephone.

The incoming HB20’s radio system is the Blue Radio integrated into the panel with Bluetooth connection with audio streaming and access to phonebook and call history and MP3 player.

Hyundai HB20 2023 Sense series items

The main standard items of the new Hyundai HB20 2023 Sense are air conditioning, electric steering, electric front windows, electric door and trunk locks, automatic pilot and speed limiter, rear window wiper and defroster, driver’s seat with height adjustment, on-board computer, roof console with reading lights, central roof light, vanity mirror in the sunshade for driver and passenger, among other items.

Safety

In the 2023 line, the Hyundai HB20 Sense comes equipped with six airbags (two front, two side chest and two curtain). The list also includes ABS brakes with EBD, stability and traction controls (ESP and TCS), emergency braking signaling (ESS) and hill start assistant (HAC).

Motor

The 2023 Hyundai HB20 Sense is equipped with the 1.0 Kappa three-cylinder, 12-valve engine. The power is 75 hp at 6,000 rpm and torque of 9.4 kgfm at 4,500 rpm with gasoline in the tank. With ethanol, the power is 80 hp at 6,000 rpm and torque of 10.2 kgfm at 4,500 rpm. The engine is linked to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Size

With the visual changes, the new 2023 HB20 has been slightly longer in length, which is now 4.01 meters, width is 1.72 m, height is 1.47 m and wheelbase is 2.53 m. The free height from the ground is 16 centimeters. The trunk has a capacity of 300 liters of luggage. The fuel tank holds 50 liters.

Colors

The new Hyundai HB20 2023 is offered in Atlas White and Ebony Black, in solid colors, Brisk Silver, Sand Silver and Silk Gray, in metallic paints, and in the pearlized Sapphire Blue tone.

Guarantee

The warranty is five years with no mileage limit for personal use. In commercial cases it is limited to 100 thousand kilometers.