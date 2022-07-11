see who can apply for the new Nubank silver card

O Nubank recently launched a silver credit card and aimed exclusively at PJ customers of digital banking. The purpose of the tool is to meet more specifically the needs of those who own a micro or small business.

Read more: Anticipating the Nubank invoice releases more limit on the card? See how to do it!

In this sense, Nubank’s corporate customers, such as self-employed individuals, Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) and small business owners, may require the novelty. The group can request the Nubank silver card to facilitate payments and ensure more security in online purchases.

Even with the differentiated color, which goes beyond the traditional purple of the brand, the card does not charge an annual fee and guarantees the user full control of transactions, whose exclusive access takes place through the company’s own application. fintech.

Who can apply for the new Nubank card?

To gain access to the tool, the customer must meet the following conditions:

To be a Nubank corporate client;

In case of first application for a PJ card;

Lost or stolen card, requiring a new copy;

According to the institution, the idea of ​​placing the front part of the tool in silver, keeping only the back in purple, is to facilitate the identification of the personal account with PJ.

Without further ado, here is the image of the Nubank silver card for PJ:

Advantages of the PJ Nubank card

In addition to the difference that draws attention, PJ customers who manage a business can take advantage of the following Nubank silver card benefits:

No hidden fees;

Issuance at no cost and with zero annuity;

Direct control through the Nu app;

It guarantees access to the Mastercard Surpreenda platform, in which points accumulated with each transaction can be converted into benefits;

Customizable enterprise name on the front;

Connection to PJ account;

Access to digital wallets such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay;

Payment by approach, among other advantages.

Remembering that the request is made in the bank app and is subject to credit analysis. The bank intends to release the news gradually, reaching all interested parties over the next few months.