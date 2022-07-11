Selton Mello, discreet, appears next to the great love of his life: “Lindos”

Selton Mello shows family moment

Selton Mello, at 49 years of age, is considered one of the greatest artists in national television and cinema. The artist conquered the public with his talent in several Globo soap operas and many works in national films.

Selton Mello he has always chosen to keep his private life discreet and few know about the star’s daily life. Because of this, the actor left netizens stunned by sharing a very rare click with his brother, Danton Melloand his father, Dalton Mello.

In the click, the famous appear embracing the great love of his life, his father. At the age of 80, the father of Selton Mello and Danton Mello, proved that good genetics passes between generations as it is in great shape. In addition, netizens noticed the great similarity between them.

in the caption, Selton Mello he didn’t make a huge statement, but he showed all his love for his family. “Os Mellos”, he assumed, who cited the photographer Gui Maia for the shared record. In the comments, fans went wild to see the three together. “Beautiful,” wrote one. “Perfect,” declared another. “Wonderful”, said another one of them.

WORKING WITH BROTHER

And speaking of the relationship Selton Mello with her brother, recently, the two debuted the series “Therapy Session”. During an interview, the actor exposed what it was like to play brothers alongside his brother in real life.

“We’ve been actors since we were children, we’ve been doing this our whole lives, we’ve made a short film, we’ve worked together in theater and television, never. How is that possible?” Selton Mello about Danton.

Selton Mello stated that it is curious the fact that they have never acted together on the small screen. “How come no director, no author had the idea of ​​saying: ‘Wow, they are two brothers actors, let’s put them together as brothers?’ Nobody did that, because it’s great because I did it”, said the famous artist.

