Separated from her husband, Jojo Todynho confirms if she is single and detonates

Jojo Todynho tore up the verb about being single and was irritated by questions

It is not news that the singer Jojo Todynho she has little patience, so much so that the artist has already been involved in some controversies, due to her strong temper and lack of tongue-in-cheek. In recent days, the famous traveled to France, alone, and ended up sparking rumors of a possible end of marriage with the military. Lucas Souzawith whom she has been married for a few months.

Separated from her lover, with her in Paris and he in Brazil, Jojo Todynho was irritated by the questions from internet users and tore up the verb on the web: “Do you know what I have to say to you? Go to the fuck’s house, go fuck yourself up there. Now, you see…I go from 0 to 100 fast. Then people say I’m thick and few ideas”, detonated the singer.

In another excerpt, Jojo Todynho continued to complain about the public’s insistence on wanting to know about her husband: “What a disturbance! ‘Where’s your husband?’ It’s in the p* que pa*r*u, p*rr*. Open my c* and see if he’s in here? Anyway, my loves, I’m very happy. Oh lord, forgive me, deeds, words and thoughts. The struggle is daily,” he said.

In the end, Jojo Todynho explained why her lover couldn’t accompany her on the trip: “Lucas has his life, his work and I have my work, but when it’s leisure, we’re together. When it’s work, it’s each to their own work. Don’t mix things up. He has his life and I have mine, but we are married. He has his stuff: barracks and college, and a bunch of stuff he does,” she concluded.

