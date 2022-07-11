Series recalls macabre real-life tragedy

It was 2014 when the macabre story of Conrad “Coco” Roy and Michelle Carter graced the pages of every newspaper and magazine in the United States. He, an 18-year-old, took his own life after his 17-year-old girlfriend encouraged him to do so through text messages. Now, tragedy hits TV with the premiere of the miniseries The Girl From Plainville this Sunday (10) on Starzplay.

With Elle Fanning (The Great) and Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen) in the shoes of the protagonists, The Girl From Plainville had a huge challenge: to portray the relationship of two young people who communicated almost all the time only through virtual means. Although they met and became close during their school summer break, they both lived in different cities.

The challenge from creators Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus was enormous. Not only had the story of Coco and Michelle been dissected by the press at the time, the HBO documentary series I Love You, Now Die (2019) was successful in recounting the entire tragic trajectory of the case. Why, then, watch a work of fiction on the same topic?

The way out was to explore the nuances that built the journey of the two. By exploring the young couple’s personal conflicts, The Girl From Plainville portrays how their painful experience resulted in the tragic end of that story. And most importantly: without romanticizing or making a spectacle of Coco’s decisions.

By breaking down the “barriers” of the virtual world, the series puts young people face to face in consecutive encounters that, in real life, never happened. The creative decision not only helps to create a connection with these characters, but also makes clear the strong connection between the two, even from a distance. Through social networks, Michelle and Coco exchanged confidences, advice and “escaped” the loneliness imposed by the depression that plagued them.

Colton Ryan and Elle Fanning Disclosure / Starzplay

Initially, the first impression is that Michelle will be treated like the monster that a shallow reading of any article on the case would make one believe. Powered by Elle Fanning’s energetic performance, the character’s journey deconstructs the myth of the psychotic girl who influenced her boyfriend to take his own life just for pleasure. Nothing was black and white with her, nor with Coco.

The Girl From Plainville takes a careful and sensitive approach to a challenging story about two minors, one of whom is already dead. Elle Fanning’s Michelle is torn apart by painful insecurities that she seeks to resolve through her relationship with Coco and, later, with her memory. Colton Ryan, on the other hand, does a stunning work about a depressed boy who struggles to recognize his place in the world, especially when his reality proves to be much more difficult than his virtual life.

The showrunner duo’s decision to travel between the past and present of young people’s history also proves to be right. While sequences explain how Coco and Michelle’s relationship came to a tragic end, the events following the boy’s death show the near-breaking of sanity of a young woman who pushed herself to the limit to escape her own ghosts.

By showing the weaknesses and feelings of teenagers, The Girl From Plainville escapes from serving as Michelle’s executioner or as a production that explores the tragedy of others. In an expressive way, the series makes a study of the relationship of two young people and how a depressive state can be catapulted by the failures of society, be they parents or friends, and the toxic environment of the internet.

Starzplay releases a new episode of The Girl From Plainville every week, every Sunday.