Shell invests US$40 million in carbon credit project developer in Brazil

THE carbonextdeveloper of power generation projects carbon creditsreceived a contribution of 40 million dollars from Shell Brazilfor projects of environmental preservation and the development of new business areas, the companies informed this Monday.

Initially, the contribution of 200 million reais was announced, but the company clarified that the amount was, in fact, US$40 million.

With the investment, Shell Brasil becomes a minority partner in the company, which has preservation projects in more than 2 million hectares of the Amazon Forest, spread across five states: Amazonas, Acre, Pará, Mato Grosso and Maranhão.

The developer is responsible for mapping and monitoring these forest areas, belonging to companies seeking to capitalize on the carbon market. From there, credits are generated that she sells to the market.

The partnership at Carbonext will help Shell reach the goal of achieving zero net carbon emissions in the world by 2050.

“It is not today that Shell defends the creation and regulation of the carbon market. Associating our company with Carbonext is an important step towards our goal of offsetting 120 million tons of CO₂ per year by 2030 with nature-based solutions for scope 3 (indirect emissions), which are difficult to abate”, said the president of Shell Brasil, André Araujo, in a note.

Shell’s contribution is part of a second round of fundraising by Carbonext, which is still ongoing. The amount contributed by the company is almost seven times the total of 30 million reais raised by the developer in the first round, in 2021.

With the investment, Shell will have preference in negotiations to acquire carbon credits from Carbonext, which will sell them at market prices to the energy company, despite its stake in the company.

Economist and CEO of Carbonext, Luciano Corrêa da Fonseca says that the partnership will mainly allow the exchange of knowledge and technologies that will be used in the projects.

“One of these technologies will be Shell’s high definition satellites. We have some and will now have access to hers as well, which will allow us to verify whether an area is undergoing deforestation or not,” said Fonseca.

Carbonext will also have access to carbon flux measurement towers and a technology called e-DNA, capable of identifying genetic material of any species, thus allowing the preparation of inventories of local biodiversity, which can be accounted for in the pricing of credits.

“The evolution of the carbon market tends to consider biodiversity in the price. So, this can be an element that will add value to the project”, said Fonseca.

According to him, Shell is being the leader in this fundraising, but other companies, from other sectors, “will follow this path”.

