“Shrimp that sleeps, yields more”, posted anesthesiologist before being arrested

Jenni Smith 39 seconds ago Health Comments Off on “Shrimp that sleeps, yields more”, posted anesthesiologist before being arrested 0 Views

Rio de Janeiro – Anesthesiologist accused of raping a pregnant woman undergoing cesarean section, in São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense, Giovanni Quintello Bezerra posted a photo on social media before his last shift on Sunday (10/7): “Shrimp that sleeps , yields more”.

Giovanni Quintello Bezerra, 31, was arrested in the act, in the early hours of this Monday (11/7), for the crime of rape of a vulnerable person.

He was filmed by nurses and nursing technicians at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, who were suspicious of his behavior and the amount of sedative he gave to pregnant women. In the images, it is possible to observe Giovanni with the penis in the victim’s mouth, who was unconscious.

Giovanni Quintella BezerraGiovanni Quintella Bezerra

Anesthetist arrested for raping woman in childbirthreproduction

Giovanni Quintella BezerraGiovanni Quintella Bezerra

He graduated from the University Center of Volta Redonda reproduction

Giovanni Quintella BezerraGiovanni Quintella Bezerra

Video catches anesthesiologist raping pregnant woman during cesarean deliveryreproduction

Giovanni Quintella BezerraGiovanni Quintella Bezerra

Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was arrested in the actvideo playback

Giovanni Quintella BezerraGiovanni Quintella Bezerra

Giovanni Quintella was arrested in the act in the early hours of this Monday (11/7)reproduction

Giovanni Quintella BezerraGiovanni Quintella Bezerra

He is accused of raping a pregnant woman who was having a cesareanreproduction

0

The anesthesiologist, who was in the habit of posting photos in hospitals and surgical centers, could face 8 to 15 years in prison for the crime of rape of a vulnerable person.

To metropolisesthe Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Rio (Cremerj) claimed to have opened a precautionary procedure for the immediate suspension of the doctor.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Understand how long immunity lasts after Covid-19 infection

With the spread of new variants such as ômicron, A.2 and BA.5, cases of reinfection …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved