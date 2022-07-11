“Shrimp that sleeps, yields more”, posted anesthesiologist before being arrested

Rio de Janeiro – Anesthesiologist accused of raping a pregnant woman undergoing cesarean section, in São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense, Giovanni Quintello Bezerra posted a photo on social media before his last shift on Sunday (10/7): “Shrimp that sleeps , yields more”.

Giovanni Quintello Bezerra, 31, was arrested in the act, in the early hours of this Monday (11/7), for the crime of rape of a vulnerable person.

He was filmed by nurses and nursing technicians at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, who were suspicious of his behavior and the amount of sedative he gave to pregnant women. In the images, it is possible to observe Giovanni with the penis in the victim’s mouth, who was unconscious.

The anesthesiologist, who was in the habit of posting photos in hospitals and surgical centers, could face 8 to 15 years in prison for the crime of rape of a vulnerable person.

To metropolisesthe Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Rio (Cremerj) claimed to have opened a precautionary procedure for the immediate suspension of the doctor.

