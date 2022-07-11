Signal repeater takes internet to the whole house; see models

Whether at home or in an apartment, there is always that room where the internet signal gets weaker or even doesn’t arrive, either because of the distance from the router or even the interference of some external item. And if that signal that doesn’t arrive is in the bedroom, it’s even worse. You can’t watch streaming, the cell phone’s wi-fi signal doesn’t work and use the notebook so, don’t even think about it.

But a problem like this is simple to solve, just use a wifi signal repeater. The equipment expands the range of the router by taking the signal to rooms where it is not very intense or does not reach.

In general, these devices are easy to find on the market, have several brands and models to choose from, and are very easy to install — you can install them yourself, just follow the manufacturer’s guidelines. Their value is also affordable, and you can find models for less than R$100.

But before going out buying a repeater, understand a little more about the device.

What is it for?

A wifi repeater basically serves to repeat the wireless signal of an internet network that you have at home or in the office. The functionality of this equipment is very simple: it receives the signal generated by the router and amplifies it, causing the network to reach a larger area than the one generated without its use.

Difference between router and repeater

Despite having different functions, many people confuse the router with the repeater.

To explain: the router has the function of transmitting the internet signal coming from the network to devices such as computers, notebooks and smartphones. The repeater takes this signal from the router and increases its range.

Router and repeater have to be the same brand?

The answer is no. As the shared signal follows a standard, there is no need for the equipment to be of the same brand to work. However, some manufacturers guarantee that using a router and repeater of the same brand helps to increase the performance of the equipment.

Check out some repeater options for your home below.

Repeater Expander – TP-Link

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 119.90*

The repeater is plugged in and doesn’t take up much space (15.8 cm). It can be used as a wireless adapter for wired devices, according to the manufacturer. The device operates in the 2.4 GHz band and transfers data at a maximum speed of 300 Mbps. It has a Fast Ethernet connection standard — it supports speeds of up to 100 Mbps depending on the router signal.

Xiaomi Pro Repeater – Xiaomi

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 69.06*

This model has two antennas that offer greater coverage and better performance, according to the manufacturer. It has a capacity of 300 Mbps and an operating frequency of up to 2.4 GHz. The machine supports up to 64 connected devices. To configure it, just install the Xiaomi Mi WiFi app on your phone and configure it. He is small (10 cm) and discreet.

AC1200 WiFi Repeater – TP-Link

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 294.82*

The repeater has two external antennas that help in the propagation of the Wi-Fi signal. It operates in the 2.4 GHz (300 Mbps) and 5 GHz (867 Mbps) bands, which, according to the manufacturer, guarantees a more stable wireless connection. It has programmed operation and MIMO technology, which allows you to connect multiple devices at the same time without losing signal quality.

Wireless Repeater IWE 3000N – Intelbras

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 149.00*

The repeater is plugged into the outlet. It operates on the 2.4 GHz band and promises data transfer speed over the network of up to 300 Mbps. Its installation and management can be done by computer, smartphone or tablet. It features MIMO technology, which allows multiple devices to be connected simultaneously without interfering with signal quality.

Xiaomi Mi WiFi Extender Pro – Xiaomi

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 86.70*

The model has two antennas that offer greater coverage and better performance. According to the manufacturer, this range can increase from 80 m² to 150 m². It has a capacity of 300 Mbps and an operating frequency of up to 2.4 GHz. Supports various connected devices without losing signal quality. To configure it, just install the Xiaomi Mi WiFi app on your phone.

Looking for deals? Here comes Amazon Prime Day. It will be 48 hours, on July 12th and 13th, with exclusive discounts for Amazon subscribers. If you don’t want to miss out, subscribe now and try for 30 days free to get access to free shipping on a variety of Prime Video products, movies, series, and more.

*Prices and listing were checked on July 6, 2022 to update this story. It may be that they vary over time.

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial selection criteria.