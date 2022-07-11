Silvio Santos changes the schedule (again) and doubles the SBT audience

Crimes of Passion had a short life on SBT’s programming: the result of an unusual bet made between Silvio Santos and Dudu Camargo, the police program conceived with the objective of putting a brake on the good results of Cidade Alerta was on air for only two weeks and did not even reach win an opportunity on weekdays. With very low ratings, to the point of making the station star in embarrassing draws with TV Brasil and Record News, the series ended up being exchanged – without prior notice – for a compact of the best moments of Notícias Impressive.

This time, Silvio Santos’ wild idea brought good results to the channel. According to consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, the surprise lineup of the curious headlines program practically doubled the broadcaster’s audience in the main metropolis of the country: Notícias Impressionantes scored an average of 3.5 points, a mark that represents an increase of 100% in comparison with the indices obtained for the two weeks of Crimes of Passion. In other words, the network’s audience has doubled.

Even with the prime-time start issue resolved, SBT couldn’t go beyond its usual third-place spot between 7am and midnight, averaging 3.1 points. Record, which for the second consecutive Saturday had its worst audience in 2022, managed to remain in the runner-up and recorded 3.5 in the same time slot. The performances of Cidade Alerta (4.8) and Jornal da Record (5.1) against Programa Raul Gil (2.7) and SBT Brasil (4.0) were fundamental for keeping the channel in second place.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Saturday (9):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 11.6 Globo Repórter (re-presentation) 3.8 It’s from home – new format 6.2 SP1 8.0 Globe Sports 9.1 Newspaper Today 9.6 Saturday Session: Catch Me If You Can 8.7 Cauldron with Mion 11.3 Beyond the Illusion 16.5 SP2 18.4 face and courage 18.3 National Journal 20.8 wetland 24.5 High hours 14.6 Supercine: Neighbors 2 7.4 Face and Courage (replay) 5.4 owl 4.5 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 3.5 Universal Church 0.1 Brazil Trucker 0.9 Fala Brasil – Saturday Edition 3.4 Love school 2.0 General Balance SP – Saturday Edition 3.4 Cine Aventura: Angry Birds 2 2.6 Alert City – Saturday Edition 4.8 Jornal da Record – Saturday Edition 5.1 All the Girls in Me (Compact) 2.9 Power Couple Brazil 6 3.8 Maximum Screen: Point of View 2.9 Speaks, I hear you 1.2 Universal Church 0.5 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 3.1 Happy Saturday 2.5 Saturday Series: Brilliant Victory 3.4 Saturday Series: iCarly 2.9 Raul Gil Program 2.7 Awesome News (compact) 3.5 SBT Brazil 4.0 Copa America Women: Brazil vs Argentina 4.1 Cook If You Can 2.9 Awesome news 2.1 Archer 1.6 Supernatural 1.1 SBT Weekly Newspaper 1.3

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters