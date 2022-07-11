Silvio Santos changes the schedule (again) and doubles the SBT audience

Silvio Santos changes the schedule (again) and doubles the SBT audience

Crimes of Passion had a short life on SBT’s programming: the result of an unusual bet made between Silvio Santos and Dudu Camargo, the police program conceived with the objective of putting a brake on the good results of Cidade Alerta was on air for only two weeks and did not even reach win an opportunity on weekdays. With very low ratings, to the point of making the station star in embarrassing draws with TV Brasil and Record News, the series ended up being exchanged – without prior notice – for a compact of the best moments of Notícias Impressive.

This time, Silvio Santos’ wild idea brought good results to the channel. According to consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, the surprise lineup of the curious headlines program practically doubled the broadcaster’s audience in the main metropolis of the country: Notícias Impressionantes scored an average of 3.5 points, a mark that represents an increase of 100% in comparison with the indices obtained for the two weeks of Crimes of Passion. In other words, the network’s audience has doubled.

Even with the prime-time start issue resolved, SBT couldn’t go beyond its usual third-place spot between 7am and midnight, averaging 3.1 points. Record, which for the second consecutive Saturday had its worst audience in 2022, managed to remain in the runner-up and recorded 3.5 in the same time slot. The performances of Cidade Alerta (4.8) and Jornal da Record (5.1) against Programa Raul Gil (2.7) and SBT Brasil (4.0) were fundamental for keeping the channel in second place.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Saturday (9):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)11.6
Globo Repórter (re-presentation)3.8
It’s from home – new format6.2
SP18.0
Globe Sports9.1
Newspaper Today9.6
Saturday Session: Catch Me If You Can8.7
Cauldron with Mion11.3
Beyond the Illusion16.5
SP218.4
face and courage18.3
National Journal20.8
wetland24.5
High hours14.6
Supercine: Neighbors 27.4
Face and Courage (replay)5.4
owl4.5
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)3.5
Universal Church0.1
Brazil Trucker0.9
Fala Brasil – Saturday Edition3.4
Love school2.0
General Balance SP – Saturday Edition3.4
Cine Aventura: Angry Birds 22.6
Alert City – Saturday Edition4.8
Jornal da Record – Saturday Edition5.1
All the Girls in Me (Compact)2.9
Power Couple Brazil 63.8
Maximum Screen: Point of View2.9
Speaks, I hear you1.2
Universal Church0.5
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)3.1
Happy Saturday2.5
Saturday Series: Brilliant Victory3.4
Saturday Series: iCarly2.9
Raul Gil Program2.7
Awesome News (compact)3.5
SBT Brazil4.0
Copa America Women: Brazil vs Argentina4.1
Cook If You Can2.9
Awesome news2.1
Archer1.6
Supernatural1.1
SBT Weekly Newspaper1.3

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.
Data provided by broadcasters

