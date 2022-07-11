Singer Could Live With Probe “For Life”

The singer Wesley Safadão’s doctor, neurosurgeon Francisco Sampaio Junior, said he was about to have what is called “cauda equina syndrome”, a serious disease caused by compression and inflammation of the nerve bundle in the lower part of the spinal canal. . This could make the artist live with a probe for the rest of your life.

He said that, unfortunately, Wesley is an exception, as usually patients who have a herniated disc do not need to have surgeryas inflammation is automatically absorbed by the body in about 4 to 8 weeks.

“However, on Wednesday night, he started to complain again of numbness in his private parts and buttocks. Severe symptoms of neurological damage”, explained the professional in an interview with the newspaper The globe.

Sampaio Junior said that the singer could have a urinary catheter for the rest of his life and the surgery needed to be done very quickly. “We couldn’t wait and risk it,” says the doctor. Anatomical alterations that were born with the artist as well contributed to the worsening of theaccording to the professional.

“If he didn’t have this extra vertebra, and consequently, didn’t have this congenital narrow canal, he would hardly have what he’s having now,” said the doctor. naughty remains hospitalized, under observation and recoveryand should be discharged this Monday, 11.

