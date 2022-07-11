Snowstorm leaves drivers ‘stuck’ in Andes | World

Reproduction: 07.10.2022 Snowstorm in the Andes Mountains – 07.10.2022

More than 300 cars are held up at the International Passage of Christ the Redeemer, located on the border between Argentina and Chile, due to a snowstorm. The land route between the two countries is located at an altitude of 3,200 meters, in the Andes Mountains.

The border post was closed around 2 pm on Saturday, when the temperature at the site was below -10ºC. Among the vehicles withheld are trucks, private cars and tour buses.

According to the Argentine newspaper “La Nación”, some cars ran aground in the snow and the work of aid teams was hampered due to the intensity of the storm.

“This produces an accumulation of vehicles of all types: freight transport, international and domestic tourism and passenger vehicles. the traffic is at a standstill, the blizzard is advancing”, said the coordinator of the border post, Eduardo Yaya, to “La Nación”.

Local authorities are concerned about the waiting time and the fact that there are babies inside the detained cars.

“When you’re in a vehicle, with the white wind that’s in the place, the wind chill is over 15 degrees below zero. They’re in really tricky situations,” added Yaya.

Yaya said that in all, there were about 400 people trapped inside the vehicles. Of that total, 117 were rescued overnight.

This Sunday morning, High Mountain Rescue Patrol teams inspected more than 100 cars and are continuing to work to clear the roads.

