Sony completes acquisition of Haven Studios and welcomes

In March 2022, Sony announced the acquisition of Haven Studios, the developer of Jade Raymond — formerly of Ubisoft and Google. This Monday (11), the Japanese giant finally hit the hammer and announced the completion of the purchase.

The announcement was made in a publication on twitter, where the company also welcomed the new partner of PlayStation Studios. Check out the post on social media below:

It’s official! The deal to acquire Haven Studios has been closed. Welcome to the PlayStation Studios family!

Raymond is an industry veteran and has worked on major well-known franchises such as Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed and Star Wars (from Electronic Arts). In 2019 she joined Google, but left in March 2021 to found Haven Studios — and right away she already revealed that she was working on a new PlayStation property.

The title produced for Sony’s new generation console promises to be a very ambitious project, as it has the potential to weigh about 1 TB on PS5 — according to Raymond herself.

Haven Studios Founders Detail New PS5 Game

