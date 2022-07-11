Sri Lanka has a less violent Sunday, but a climate of tension and uncertainty persists | World

The situation remains uncertain this Sunday (10) in Sri Lanka, where President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed to resign next week, after being forced to flee his palace, invaded by the crowd of protesters who were protesting the serious crisis affecting the country. .

The United States on Sunday urged Sri Lanka’s future new leaders to “work quickly” on solutions to deteriorating economic conditions, “including electricity cuts, food and fuel shortages,” a State Department spokesman said.

“To ensure a peaceful transition, the president has said he will step down on July 13,” Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Abeywardana said on Saturday.

Two people close to the president quickly presented their resignations: the head of the press service, Sudewa Hettiarachchi, and the minister of the media, Bandula Gunawardana, who also left his post at the head of the presidential party.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has tried to pave the way for a national unity government by calling a government crisis meeting with opposition parties and proposing his resignation. But that was not enough to calm the anger of the protesters who, on Saturday night, laid siege to the president’s residence and, in his absence, set it on fire, leaving no injuries.

Several opposition parliamentarians said they were ready to act in the crisis situation that has arisen. But if this new government coalition proves to be really viable, it will have to deal with a population that is resistant to the political class, a bankrupt country and a scenario of shortages.

If the prime minister and president do resign, it will be the speaker of the National Assembly who will become president of Sri Lanka for a period of 30 days, during which deputies will have to elect a new head of state, notes Sébastien Farcis, another RFI regional correspondent.

1 of 2 Protesters inside the Sri Lankan presidential residence in Colombo on July 9, 2022 — Photo: Reuters Protesters inside the Sri Lankan presidential residence in Colombo on July 9, 2022 — Photo: Reuters

President Rajapaksa, 73, who has been in the spotlight for months, managed to flee minutes before hundreds of protesters entered his palace, normally reserved for receptions but where he moved in April after an attack on his private home.

Soldiers guarding the official residence fired into the air to prevent the militants from approaching the palace until the president was removed and boarded a military ship, according to an Armed Forces source, to the Trincomalee naval base in the northeast. from the island.

Peaceful and constitutional form

After midnight on Saturday, the chief of the Defense Staff, General Shavendra Silva, made an appeal for calm on television, assuring: “There is a possibility of resolving the crisis in a peaceful and constitutional way.”

The Colombo National Hospital, the capital’s main hospital, registered 105 people hospitalized after Saturday’s protests, with 55 of them still receiving treatment on Sunday. Among the injured are seven journalists. “One person is in very serious condition after a gunshot wound,” hospital spokeswoman Pushpa Soysa told AFP.

On Sunday, protesters still occupying the presidential palace said they would not leave until the president actually resigns. “Our fight is not over,” student leader Lahiru Weerasekara told reporters. “We’re not giving up on this fight until he’s actually gone.”

Student activists said they found 17.8 million rupees (about R$260,000) in Rajapaksa’s room and handed them over to the police.

On Sunday night, the maritime area of ​​Galle Face, center of the revolt movement since the beginning, remains occupied by the crowd, reports one of the regional correspondents of the RFI, Côme Bastin. No fire was reported, but three men were arrested for setting fire to Prime Minister Wickremesinghe’s residence the day before.

This Saturday, demonstrations to demand the resignation of Rajapaksa gathered hundreds of thousands of people in Colombo. The clashes pitted protesters and forces of order, who tried to disperse them with tear gas. Local television channels showed footage of hundreds of people climbing through the gates of the presidential palace. Protesters streamed videos on social media of the crowd moving inside the palace, with some splashing into the pool and others settling into the dormitories.

2 of 2 Protesters storm the official residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo on July 9, 2022 — Photo: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters Protesters storm the official residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo on July 9, 2022.

During Saturday night, protesters also occupied nearby presidential offices, in front of which protesters had been camped for three months.

Once a middle-income country with a standard of living envied by India, Sri Lanka was devastated by the loss of tourist income following a jihadist attack in 2019 and later by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The unprecedented crisis since independence, in 1948, of this island of 22 million inhabitants, was aggravated, in the opinion of economists, by a series of bad political decisions that the presidential clan, in power since 2005, is accused by the population.

“This is the great hope of the country, because the family, not just him [Rajapaksa], has burned millions of rupees and needs to return them to the state. Since the 75 years of independence, we have never experienced a period like this, these last four or five months. There are people who sleep three, four, five days in the car. Young children cannot go to school, they live with their father in touk touk, study with [a luz de] a candle. […] The Rajapaksa never believed that we could expel him like this, but the people of Sri Lanka did it, it’s a revolution,” Kumar de Silva, media consultant in Colombo, tells RFI correspondent Jelena Tomic.

The country is negotiating a rescue plan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which said on Sunday it hoped “a solution to the current situation to allow the resumption of dialogue”. The IMF also questions suspicions of government corruption, another issue targeted by protesters.

Also on Sunday in Bangkok, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia’s restrictions on Ukrainian grain exports may have contributed to the shortage in Sri Lanka. The secretary said he was “concerned that this war will trigger other similar crises around the world.”

Pope Francis also expressed his solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka this Sunday. “I implore the authorities not to ignore the cry of the poor and the needs of the people,” he declared.