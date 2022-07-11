Stray: meet “the cat game” that will be free on PS Plus Extra and Deluxe

Facebook

Stray, known around the internet as “the cat game”, will be released on July 19 for PS4, PS5 and PC. PS Plus Extra and Deluxe subscribers will be able to enjoy it at launch at no additional cost.

You’ve already checked the list of trophies and some information, but now you can understand in detail what BlueTwelve Studio’s game proposal is.

the feline hero

As you begin your journey in Stray, you meet the feline hero. He is injured, alone, and nameless. But this is no mere stray cat. In a strange city inhabited only by robots, his only objective is to find his way back home.

Brought to life by a team of cat lovers at BlueTwelve Studio, the cat possesses all the adorable traits you would expect from a fearless feline protagonist.

feline characteristics

Pushing things from the edges

Owners know all too well how much cats love to push things. At least in Stray this is useful. You’ll use this essential skill to clear paths and advance through the city, or even to find hidden areas.

meow

With a dedicated “meow” button, you can enjoy your meow as much as you like. It may sound strange, but it’s helpful to adopt a cat’s mindset and understand how they normally interact with their environment.

Curiosity

The environment is worth exploring, and the cat’s body language indicates where the most dangerous places are. Be careful and don’t let “curiosity kill the cat”.

To sleep

A cat wouldn’t be a cat if it didn’t spend most of the day sleeping, and in Stray you can choose when and where to take that nap. When curled up and purring contentedly, the DualSense wireless controller’s tactile feedback and speaker will make you feel like you’re holding the sleeping kitty in your own hands.

Scratch

You can also scratch furniture and other surfaces. Stray uses the tactile response of the adaptive triggers on the DualSense wireless controller to give you a real feeling of destroying something.

feeling the environment

Cats often rely on touch to navigate the world. Rub on the legs of friendly robots and hide in crates: it can come in handy when you need to escape. Zipline riding, pushing objects and interacting with certain items all feel unique thanks to the tactile response of the DualSense wireless controller.

B-12, the drone companion

You’ll find a small drone named B-12 right at the beginning of the story, and it will join the cat on its journey. You will only be able to explore the entire city if you combine the cat’s natural abilities with the abilities of B-12.

It’s not immediately clear why B-12 is helping, but it’s worth remembering that the little drone companion has its own motivations and is an important character in the story.

What does B-12 do in Stray?

Interact and translate

You can call the B-12 to interact with everything electronic (computers, doors, etc.), and help the cat read the robot alphabet on signs and understand what robots have to say.

stores items

Although it is a small drone, B-12 has an inventory for mission items. Items in this inventory can be shown to robot inhabitants to progress. It also stores “memories” that can be inspected later to reveal information about the city.

give directions

Call B-12 anytime to remind you of your current objective, especially if you don’t know where to go.

face enemies

The cat’s quickness and agility is the first line of defense against your enemies, but an unlockable skill grants B-12 some tools to fight. The Zurks, tick-like enemies, and other dangers are waiting for you. The B-12’s abilities are limited, so you’ll also need to make use of stealth and the environment to come out on top.

light the way

B-12 provides torches in the various dark areas of the city.

the robot population

The city is inhabited by a wide variety of humanoid robots, each living its day among the remains of what appeared to be a human settlement. Every robot reacts differently to seeing a cat, and you’ll learn which types tend to be friendly and which aren’t as you progress.

friendly locals

Some robots are very useful, helping you to progress on your journey. Keep an eye out for Momo in the early section of the game, and later for Grandma, who helps make outfits out of spare parts for the community. But do your best to talk to everyone! You never know who might be a useful contact.

The city

Inspiration

The city depicted in Stray is inspired by the Kowloon Walled City, a location that the co-founders of BlueTwelve Studio have always found fascinating. They considered the concentration of dwellings and various levels to be somewhat organic.

Using this as a reference, they created several visual experiments of a city like Kowloon, which soon became the perfect playground for a cat. Stray’s concept followed soon after.

the ambiance

Colorful neon signs and strings of light beautifully illuminate what could have been a bleak dystopian civilization.

The addition of robots to this environment makes for an intriguing narrative and a stark contrast between their synthetic yet humanoid nature, the organic feel of the city, and the notable lack of humans.

Exploration

The verticality of the city adds a new dimension to exploration.

You will need to solve puzzles in the scenario and look for “memories” that unlock, in B-12, the data that speaks about the city. How can plants grow without sunlight? Where did the robot alphabet come from? What happened to the ancient inhabitants of the city?

Only a cat can access some of these areas to unravel the mysteries of the past and present.