Superman kneels before Darkseid in image

Justice League by Zack Snyder became the first time that one of the biggest villains in DC Comics managed to appear in a live-action movie. The actor Ray Porter was the actor who brought Darkseid to life, as the four-hour film explored the team that came together to stop him from invading Earth as he had tried to do in the past.

While Steppenwolf was the main villain that Justice League faced, Darkseid was the puppet master behind the story. While his debut was exciting, the film was just a taste of what was in store for Darkseid as the main antagonist of the super team.

The second DCEU movie, Batman v Superman introduced the future Knightmare, a concept that would have been deeply explored in the franchise’s future. In this timeline, Kal-EL became corrupted after succumbing to Darkseid’s Anti-Life Equation.

The concept of Superman becoming an antagonist and Batman leading a resistance against him partially adapts the story of Injustice gods among us. In essence, the future Knightmare combined elements of Injustice and Final Crisis. The artist Hasan Kazi revealed an incredible image that illustrates a moment where the Super man kneels before his master, darkseid. Check out:

In this reality, Super man would help Darkseid decimate the planet, turning it into a lifeless wasteland ruled by his own totalitarian regime, where anyone who opposed him was quickly slaughtered. Batman led an insurgency against Superman’s regime whose mission was to undo the damage done to Earth.

O knightmare also appears in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, as Batman leading a small resistance team – Batman, Mera, Cyborg, Flash, Deathstroke and the Joker – going on an important mission to an undisclosed location. However, they are surprised by Superman, who likely foils the group’s plans.

despite the Warner Bros. proceed with its own batch of new films from the DCEU, they may one day find a different way to give Snyder’s trilogy some form of conclusion. Even if it doesn’t, what were the director’s plans for Darkseid in Justice League 2 & 3?

Zack Snyder wants famous actor to play him in a movie about the backstage of Justice League

While appearing on Justin Long’s Life is Short podcast, Zack Snyder revealed that his fans came up with the idea of ​​turning the behind-the-scenes drama into a movie, and he agrees with the thinking of Bradley Cooper portray him on the big screen.

We talked a lot about a feature, like a [making of] movie of it. They want Bradley Cooper to play me. I thought it obviously made a lot of sense… I was like, ‘But, we’re going to have to beautify it a little bit for that… A lot of work! We always laugh about it, because in our little inner circle, John ‘DJ’ Des Jardin [supervisor de efeitos visuais]who is my visual effects supervisor, thinks Mark Ruffalo is going to play him, that would be cool, and we’re going to call the [Aaron] Sorkin to write the script! You know what, it’s not out of the realm of possibility. I mean, they turned The Social Network into a movie, I don’t know if anything serious happened in that movie, but believe me, a lot of serious stuff happened in this situation. I’m joking in parts, I hope I’m joking… but the Netflix will likely do that. I should make him drive, probably, that’s the way to do it… [risos] I’ll make the call! As seen, the filmmaker admitted that the more he plays with this idea, the more plausible it seems. Zack Snyder jokingly thinks that the only way Bradley Cooper would sign on to the project would be if he also had the opportunity to be the director of the project.