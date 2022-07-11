Suspect of murdering children aged 5 and 7 is killed during police action in Bonópolis | Goiás

Suspected of killing a couple of brothers aged 5 and 7, Reginaldo José Barbosa, 37, was killed in police action this Sunday morning (10) in Bonópolis, in the north of Goiás, according to the Civil Police. Images show when the team that exchanged shots with the investigated arrives with him at a health unit (see below).

The children killed are Ayla Luciene Jesus Nunes, the youngest, and Luiz Otávio Nunes Reis, the oldest. Investigations showed that the girl’s body had signs of sexual violence.

Military Police Lieutenant Colonel Francisco de Assis Ferreira Ramos Jubé, commander of the 12th Regional Office of the corporation, said that Reginaldo had been wanted since Wednesday (6th). The police officer said that the man was located this morning in a region of dense forest in the Plínio Arruda Sampaio settlement, a rural area of ​​the city.

“He was between two saws. The teams were tracking his footprints. At one point they approached the place, he noticed the arrival of the team and decided to react”, he said.

Also according to the commander, Reginaldo was shot in the confrontation and taken alive to the Family Health Center (PSF) in Bonópolis. The delegate responsible for investigating the case, Danilo Wendell, confirmed that the investigated did not survive his injuries.

Also this morning, the Civil Police arrested a man suspected of helping Reginaldo (see below). The corporation will still find out if the prisoner participated in the murders, facilitated the escape or if he has nothing to do with the case.

The name of the prisoner was not released, so the g1 could not find out who represents his defense to ask for a position on the case.

The brothers were found dead on Wednesday. Luiz Otávio, 7 years old, was found in the house where he lived. Ayla, 5, was found in a forest 200 meters from the family home.

“The two brothers were killed with stab wounds to the throat, but the boy had no signs of sexual abuse”, detailed delegate Danilo Wendell.

People who live in the region said that the mother was working and, when she got home, she found her son dead and not her daughter.

After that, neighbors told the mother that they saw a man leaving her house with a bag in his hand. After the police were called, the teams began the search and soon the girl was found, already lifeless, on an exit from the city.

The children were buried on Thursday night (7).

