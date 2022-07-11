Tadeu tries to sleep with Zefa, but gets scared in bed

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Tadeu tries to sleep with Zefa, but gets scared in bed 1 Views

It seems that Tadeu (José Loreto) is finally going to start letting go of Guta (Julia Dalavia) in “Pantanal” (TV Globo). The farmhand decides to invite Zefa (Paula Barbosa) to a viola night at José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm.

Maria Bruaca’s maid (Isabel Teixeira) who has always been enchanted by the boy, will be overjoyed. “I wasn’t expecting such an invitation,” she will say.

Unintentionally, Guta will interrupt the moment and take a “cut” from the ex-fiancé. “So… How’s life going?”, the engineer will ask.

“If you’ll excuse me… I’ll wait outside!”, Tadeu counters, who will receive a positive response from Zefa.

To make the pawn even more excited, the girl will stay to sleep at José Leôncio’s farm after the viola roda. Filó’s son (Dira Paes) will understand the gesture as a sign to take action and goes to the room where she is.

Lying on the bed, he says he already missed Zefa. But something very unusual happens.

“Who were you missing, Tadeu?”, Filó will ask. “Mother?!”, Tadeu will scream, terrified.

“No, the dog! Of course it’s me! Isn’t this bed mine?”, asks the woman. “Why aren’t you sleeping with your father?”, Tadeu will say, confused.

“You were counting on that, weren’t you?”, returns Filó, to his son’s despair.

Cast of 1990 vs cast of 2022: who’s who in ‘Pantanal’

Cristiana Oliveira (1990) and Alanis Guillen (2022) as Juma Marruá in Pantanal - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

1 / 18

Juma Marruá

Cristiana Oliveira (1990) and Alanis Guillen (2022) as Juma Marruá in Pantanal

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Madeleine was played by Ítala Nandi in 1990 and now by Karine Teles - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

two / 18

Madeleine

Madeleine was played by Ítala Nandi in 1990 and now by Karine Teles

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Elaine Cristina and Camila Morgado as Irma respectively in 1990 (Manchete) and 2022 (Globo) - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

3 / 18

Sister

Elaine Cristina and Camila Morgado as Irma respectively in 1990 (Manchete) and 2022 (Globo)

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Jussara Freire played the role of Filó in the second phase of Pantanal in 1990; Dira Paes plays a character in 2022 - Playback/Globo/Victor Pollak

4 / 18

Phylum

Jussara Freire played the role of Filó in the second phase of Pantanal in 1990; Dira Paes plays a character in 2022

Reproduction / Globo / Victor Pollak

José Leôncio was played by Claúdio Marzo and Marcos Palmeira in 1990 and 2022 respectively - Reproduction/Globo/Fábio Rocha

5 / 18

José Leoncio

José Leôncio was played by Claúdio Marzo and Marcos Palmeira in 1990 and 2022 respectively.

Reproduction/Globo/Fábio Rocha

José de Abreu played the character Gustavo in both phases in 1990; in the second phase Caco Ciocler plays the role - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

6 / 18

Gustavo

José de Abreu played the character Gustavo in both phases in 1990; in the second phase Caco Ciocler plays the role

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Jove played by Marcos Winter (1990) and Jesuita Barbosa (2022) - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

7 / 18

Jove

Jove played by Marcos Winter (1990) and Jesuita Barbosa (2022)

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Tarcísio Filho and Lucas Neto played Marcelo respectively in Manchete (1990) and Globo (2022) - Reproduction/Globo/Victor Pollak

8 / 18

Marcelo

Tarcísio Filho and Lucas Neto played Marcelo respectively in Manchete (1990) and Globo (2022)

Reproduction / Globo / Victor Pollak

José Lucas was played by Paulo Gorgulho in the original version and now by Irandhir Santos - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

9 / 18

Jose Lucas

José Lucas was played by Paulo Gorgulho in the original version and now by Irandhir Santos

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Tenório played by Antonio Petrin in 1990 and by Murilo Benício now in 2022 - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

10 / 18

tenorio

Tenório played by Antonio Petrin in 1990 and by Murilo Benício now in 2022

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Maria Bruaca was played by Angela Leal in 1990 and now by Isabel Teixeira - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

11 / 18

Maria Bruaca

Maria Bruaca was played by Angela Leal in 1990 and now by Isabel Teixeira

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Luciene Adami played Guta in 1990; role was with Julia Dalavia in 2022 - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

12 / 18

gutta

Luciene Adami played Guta in 1990; role went to Julia Dalavia in 2022

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Angelo Antônio (1990) and Juliano Cazarré (2022) as Alcides in Pantanal - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

13 / 18

Alcides

Angelo Antônio (1990) and Juliano Cazarré (2022) as Alcides in Pantanal

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Rômulo Arantes played Levi 32 years ago; Leandro Lima plays the role in Globo's remake - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

14 / 18

Levi

Rômulo Arantes played Levi 32 years ago; Leandro Lima plays the role in Globo’s remake

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Papel de Muda (Maria Ruth) was made by Andrea Richa in 1990; Bella Campos assumes the role now in 2022 - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

15 / 18

seedling

Papel de Muda (Maria Ruth) was made by Andrea Richa in 1990; Bella Campos takes on the role now in 2022

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Marcos Palmeira played Tadeu in 1990; paper is now made by José Loreto - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

16 / 18

Thaddeus

Marcos Palmeira played Tadeu in 1990; paper is now made by José Loreto

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Trindade was played by Almir Sater in 1990 in Manchete; now his son Gabriel Sater plays the character at Globo - Reproduction/Globo/Victor Pollak

17 / 18

Trinity

Trindade was played by Almir Sater in 1990 in Manchete; now his son Gabriel Sater plays the character on Globo

Reproduction / Globo / Victor Pollak

João Alberto played the butler Zaquieu in 1990; The role is now Silvero Pereira - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

18 / 18

zaquieu

João Alberto played the butler Zaquieu in 1990; role is now by Silvero Pereira

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Claudia Leitte receives tribute from Ivete and her husband for 42 years: ‘You deserve all the blessings’ | Bahia

The singer Claudia Leitte turns 42 this Sunday (10) and won tributes on the social …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved