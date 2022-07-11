Tadeu tries to sleep with Zefa, but gets scared in bed

It seems that Tadeu (José Loreto) is finally going to start letting go of Guta (Julia Dalavia) in “Pantanal” (TV Globo). The farmhand decides to invite Zefa (Paula Barbosa) to a viola night at José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm.

Maria Bruaca’s maid (Isabel Teixeira) who has always been enchanted by the boy, will be overjoyed. “I wasn’t expecting such an invitation,” she will say.

Unintentionally, Guta will interrupt the moment and take a “cut” from the ex-fiancé. “So… How’s life going?”, the engineer will ask.

“If you’ll excuse me… I’ll wait outside!”, Tadeu counters, who will receive a positive response from Zefa.

To make the pawn even more excited, the girl will stay to sleep at José Leôncio’s farm after the viola roda. Filó’s son (Dira Paes) will understand the gesture as a sign to take action and goes to the room where she is.

Lying on the bed, he says he already missed Zefa. But something very unusual happens.

“Who were you missing, Tadeu?”, Filó will ask. “Mother?!”, Tadeu will scream, terrified.

“No, the dog! Of course it’s me! Isn’t this bed mine?”, asks the woman. “Why aren’t you sleeping with your father?”, Tadeu will say, confused.

“You were counting on that, weren’t you?”, returns Filó, to his son’s despair.

Cast of 1990 vs cast of 2022: who’s who in ‘Pantanal’