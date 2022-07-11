Tainá Costa interrupts the show when she sees a boy with his back to the stage: “I don’t accept”

Singer Tainá Costa interrupts show and causes controversy after scolding a boy who had his back to his stage

Last Saturday night (9), the singer Taina Costa interrupted his presentation in Santarém, Pará, after coming across a young man in the audience who had his back to the stage.

The funk singer didn’t like the young man’s attitude and insisted on stopping singing to scold her for having felt disrespected.

“Baby, don’t turn your back on me, baby, it’s impolite. If you don’t like it, go there, leave the one who likes it in front“, she says in the video. The artist added in the caption: “On my show I don’t accept that, lack of respect for any artist, don’t be”.

It turns out that the attitude divided opinion on social media. “unnecessary“, said one netizen. “I don’t understand why people pay, go and do it“, pondered another. A third said: “The person could be doing something“.

Later, Taina Costa returned to social media and countered the criticism. “I hate it, I also find this kind of situation boring, but I doubt if it was anyone here they would like it and continue the show singing and seeing a person with their back to you“, finished.

Look:

BOLD!

