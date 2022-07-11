Taty Girl interrupts show to stop aggression against woman

On Friday (8), singer Taty Girl stopped her show at São João de Campina Grande to ask security to arrest a man who was beating a woman. The information was confirmed by the singer’s press office.

The action took place after the first 30 minutes of the presentation. In the video of the show’s broadcast, Taty can be seen stopping the band and saying: “On the right, a man hitting a woman. I don’t accept it, my love. Let me just see if it’s true”. And he added: “Look how fast the security people are! They’ve arrived. Take him and the Maria da Penha Law is still active, my dear. Take him, take him, coward.”

After the attacker left the venue, the artist returned to singing and ended her show, which lasted nearly two hours. The advisory did not confirm whether the man was taken to the police station.

This is not the first time that Taty has interrupted a show due to an assault. In December 2021, the woman from Ceará stopped her presentation on the first night of the 70th edition of Expoapi, in Teresina.

In a video shared by a fan, you can see when she notices a man hitting a woman. After the man was removed from the scene and she confirmed that all was well with the woman, she returned to perform.