Teen saves 4 drowning people after car falls into river

A 16-year-old teenager earned the title of hero by jumping into a river to save four people who were drowning after a car accident.

Corion Evans was at the right time and in the right place. He was passing with some friends when he saw the car falling into the Pascagoula River in Mississippi, in the United States.

“I was like, ‘I can’t let any of these people die. They need to get out of the water.’ So I started picking them up,” Corion said. “I wasn’t even thinking about anything else.”

In the vehicle were three girls and a policeman. According to authorities, the driver lost control and ran 6 meters out of control.

All passengers and the teenager are fine. After the story went viral, the boy-hero received numerous positive messages on social media and said he did what he thought was the right thing to do.

heroic act

The boy said that at the same moment he took off part of his clothes and jumped into the water. One of the young men who was with Corion, Karon “KJ” Bradley, also helped his friend get people out of the river.

Corion says he wasn’t afraid at the time, as he hasn’t had anything since he was 3 years old. For him, the most important thing was to save people.

The teenager helped bring the three girls to shore, along with Moss Point police officer Gary Mercer, who responded to the scene and swam to help.

“I turned around and saw the policeman,” Corion said. “He was drowning. He was sinking, drowning, saying, ‘Help! So I went there. I went and grabbed the policeman and started swimming back until I felt like I could walk.”

wave of thanks

Corion’s courage was highly praised on social media. His mother, Marquita Evans, made a point of publishing when she was proud of the teenager’s bravery and resistance.

“I’m so proud of Corion because he wasn’t just thinking about himself. He was really trying to get all those people out of the water,” she said.

“I’m glad nothing happened to him while he was trying to save other people’s lives.”

Police Chief Brandon Ashley also released a statement about the rescue.

“The police department and I commend Mr. Evans that he demonstrated by risking his own safety to help people in danger. If Mr. Evans hadn’t helped, it could have happened tragically instead of all the occupants being rescued safely.”

One of the girls in the car, Cora Watson, also made a point of posting how grateful she was to Corion, saying he “saved my life right before my last breath.”

Officer Mercer and the three girls were taken to the hospital after the incident. They are now recovering.

With information from WLOX