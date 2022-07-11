Tenório’s mother disapproves of Olivia as a daughter-in-law, sees the young woman’s poverty as devastating and tries to separate them

In Beyond the Illusionshown by Globo at 6pm, Tenorio (Jayme Matarazzo) will face a number of problems. In the next chapters, the ex-priest will end up being arrested because of his participation in a protest, however, he will have an unpleasant surprise.

After a series of disastrous events, the boy will have no choice but to ask for help from his mother, Lisiê (Angela Vieira). The rich woman will arrive in the city full of hope after discovering that her son has finally decided to leave the cassock. But, she will have a big disappointment.

Turns out she never wanted her son to become a priest. However, seeing him dating Olivia (Deborah Ozório) she will be a little sad. That’s because she will notice right away that her daughter-in-law is not from a wealthy family. Therefore, she will do everything to make Tenório give up staying with the young woman.

But, as the chapters go by, she will realize that Olivia owns a great inheritance. That’s because the young woman is the lost daughter of Heloísa (Paloma Duarte), where she is entitled to half of the wealth produced in the lands of Afonso (Lima Duarte).

During an interview with Notícias da TV, Angela Vieira opened her heart and spoke about the character: “Although resistant, I think it will be accepting this inevitable union. Lisiê will overcome her problems to achieve a greater good, which is to enjoy and enjoy the company of this son she loves so much”explains.